Rally, march to oppose abortion held at Capitol

As the second week of the legislative session drew to a close Friday, the issue of abortion came to the forefront with a rally in the Capitol Rotunda and one of the first bills on the topic to be heard in a committee hearing next week.

The annual Montana State March for Life is organized by Pro-Life Helena.

This year Republican elected officials who spoke at the event all celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer and expressed frustration at what’s known as the Armstrong ruling in Montana, a 1999 decision by the state Supreme Court that found the Montana Constitutional right to privacy upholds access to pre-viability abortions in the state.

“Abortion is a national tragedy and unfortunately it’s a Montana tragedy,” Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.

Knudsen has asked the Montana Supreme Court to overturn Armstrong, and reiterated his argument for that Friday, telling the crowd that while part of the ruling was rooted in the Montana Constitution, another leg of it rested on the Roe decision. Since Roe has fallen, he said, the court needs to revisit its order.

At the rally, he squarely went after the judiciary, saying they’ve wrongly sided with those challenging abortion legislation from 2021 as unconstitutional.

“Abortionists seem to have judges here in Montana and in their pocket,” Knudsen said.

He pointed to three bills from the 2021 session that are under a preliminary injunction following an order from a judge in Yellowstone County, along with a 2013 case that’s still under a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of a parental notice act approved by voters and a parental consent law passed by lawmakers two years later.

“We are pressuring them on the Supreme Court to do that very thing,” Knudsen said. “ … At the end of the day, abortion is just a money-making scheme for abortionists and for businesses like Planned Parenthood.”

In speaking to the crowd, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that for the previous 16 years under Democratic administrations before his 2020 election, the voices and legislation on limiting abortion access were defeated by the veto pen.

“Not anymore,” Gianforte said. He said that advocating against abortion is not enough but that people at the rally also needed to support children and families.

“Taking care of families and young mothers is the next chapter,” Gianforte said. He pointed to his proposed budget lawmakers are considering now and a $1,200 permanent tax credit for families earning less than $50,000 with children under the age of 6 and adoption tax credits of up to $7,500 for children from and adopted in Montana.

Next week lawmakers will hear the first of several abortion bills coming this session, with Senate Bill 154 from Sen. Keith Regier. It would define that the right to privacy does not include the right to abortion. It wouldn't change the state Constitution but put that into statute.

State Rep. Amy Regier, the senator’s daughter, also has a bill that is the same as last session’s that's under injunction to require the option, but not mandate, that a pregnant person be notified of the opportunity to view an ultrasound or hear a fetus’ heartbeat.

Legislative records also show one GOP lawmaker has requested a bill be drafted to limit access to abortion in all cases, except if the life of the mother is at risk and without provisions for rape or incest. It has yet to be introduced.

Across the aisle, Democrats have a slew of bills to preserve access to abortion care. That incudes a bill that would codify the Armstrong decision, another that would ensure health care decisions happen only between a person and their doctor and another that would protect those receiving care at health care facilities from harassment. They also have bills focused on reproductive health more broadly, including parity for access to menstrual products.