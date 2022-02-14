Racicot calls on RNC to withdraw censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

A former Montana governor who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee has sent a letter to the RNC's current chair, urging the committee to withdraw its recent censure of two GOP members for their roles in investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol.

Marc Racicot, in a Feb. 9 letter to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, which begins with “It is a sad day, indeed,” criticizes the resolution censuring Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. The letter was published Sunday in The Billings Gazette and The Montana Standard.

“I urge the pursuit of this remedy with the understanding that we’re human, that politics is a competitive enterprise and that sometimes we make mistakes,” he wrote. “But I also believe in such a situation the final measure of our charter is whether we have the insight and courage to humbly and honestly correct them.”

The RNC on Feb. 4 censured Cheney and Kinzinger for participating on the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and assailed the panel for leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” the Associated Press reported.

McDaniel has said the “legitimate political discourse” wording in the censure was not referring to the violent attack on the Capitol, but had to do with other actions taken by the House committee. She said the media has distorted the action, adding the "committee predictably has now vastly exceeded its original purpose and morphed into something else entirely, investigating Republicans who had nothing to do with Jan. 6 for the apparent offense of being Republican."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has criticized the RNC censures as well.

“… the issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of be singling out members of our party who may have different views than the majority,” he said. “That’s not the job of the RNC.”

Racicot, who served as Montana’s governor from 1993 to 2001 and RNC chair from 2002-2003, said in his missive to McDaniel that he hesitated at first from writing the letter.

“At the same time, my heart tells me that, as a citizen, a former elected state official and former Chair of the Republican National Committee, I must do what I can to take care of protect our democracy and way of life,” he wrote.

Racicot said he expects RNC members will regret passing the resolution.

“I believe you, and members of the Committee, have substantially underestimated the Great Middle of America and what’s happening with all of those good and decent people from sea to shining sea,” he wrote, adding they are made up of people from all parties organizing with a higher goal of standards of “decency, integrity, honor and faithfulness to the best interests of the Republic.”

Racicot says the RNC’s search for power for its own sake and winning at any cost has prompted it to sacrifice the party’s soul.

“Regrettably, it appears, ‘you have hitched your wagon to the wrong star,’” he wrote.

Racicot asks how can the House inquiry to purse the truth be so threatening?

“How is it that faithfulness to one’s country and fellow citizens be so precipitously and eagerly sacrificed in exchange for political victory, or the pursuit of power, or both?” he asks.

Racicot said the “elephant in the room” is the 2020 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results.

“Although it is ever so neat and tidy to blame the defeat of the former president on the existence of decisive and widespread fraud, there is not even a scintilla of evidence, anywhere, to support such piffle,” Racicot wrote.

He said Trump did not lose because of fraud.

“The truth is quite the opposite,” Racicot wrote.

“The defeat of the former president is explained by the fact that legions of responsible citizens, part of that Great Middle of America, voted the way they did because they embraced the very fidelity to their country and its Constitution that the RNC claims to embrace in its Party Platform.”

Racicot’s comments follow two Montana events, a Dec. 8 speech to the Montana Taxpayers Association and a Jan. 26 virtual town hall held by the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana, in which he warned of divisiveness in the country.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.