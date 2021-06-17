Quinn confirmed as under secretary of Veterans Affairs for Memorial Affairs

Montana Maj. Gen. Matt Quinn was confirmed in a unanimous vote by the U.S. Senate on Thursday to be under secretary of Veterans Affairs for Memorial Affairs.
Quinn was nominated by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
As under secretary, Quinn will direct the National Cemetery Administration. The agency maintains 158 national cemeteries and 34 other cemetery installations and provides burial services for eligible veterans and their family members.
Both of Montana's U.S. senators praised Quinn's appointment.
“Gen. Quinn has a long history of serving our nation’s military, and has demonstrated a strong commitment to providing veterans with the quality services and respect they deserve," Democratic U.S Sen. Jon Tester said in a press release. "As head of the National Cemetery Administration, he is tasked with overseeing state cemeteries, addressing the special memorialization and burial needs of rural and tribal veterans, and ensuring all veterans have a final resting place that honors their service. Gen. Quinn is well qualified to take on this role, and I look forward to working with him to ensure VA has the resources it needs to preserve the legacy of our nation’s heroes.”
In a press release, Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said: “Congratulations to Maj. Gen. Matt Quinn on his confirmation as VA under secretary. It was a pleasure working with you in uniform, and I look forward to working together to serve Montana’s veterans.”