Booming tax revenues from the new recreational cannabis market were center to a game of tug of war Thursday between Montana's public safety priorities and a legacy outdoor access fund.

Gov. Greg Gianforte's proposal to redistribute cannabis tax revenues debuted Thursday in the House Appropriations committee. The proposal's vehicle is House Bill 426, sponsored by Rep. Marta Bertoglio, a Republican from Clancy.

There's an estimated $81 million in tax revenues on the table in fiscal year 2024, and state analysts project $91 million in tax revenues coming in fiscal year 2025. The distribution model set in law after Montana legalized recreational marijuana use in 2020 allocated the first $6 million to the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) fund. Of the remaining amount, 20% would be delivered to Fish, Wildlife and Parks to acquire public land access through Habitat Montana.

The new proposal would terminate that funding, roughly $30 million from last year, and spread it across recruitment and retention efforts for state correctional officers and fund drug courts, as well as amp up the Montana Highway Patrol and veterans' services.

Bertoglio on Thursday framed the new flow of funding as way to mitigate the perceived effects of marijuana legalization.

"All have a nexus to the abuse of drugs," she told the committee.

Outdoor enthusiasts in opposition to the bill took no shots at the proposed beneficiaries of HB 426, but said zeroing out the allocations to Habitat Montana went too far. The $8 million purchase of a 5,700-acre property that became the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area included $5 million from marijuana tax revenues, according to FWP.

"We should be looking to fund more projects like the Big Snowies WMA, not fewer of them," Doug Krings testified.

Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick was among those who said marijuana revenues could be split among the priorities presented on Thursday.

"We can do both and we should do both," he said.

Rep. Mary Caferro, a Helena Democrat and vice chair of the committee, asked Ryan Evans, assistant budget director at the Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning, why the accounts couldn't share the revenue.

"It comes down to priorities," Evans said. "It's an allocation, and it's where we wanted to propose it."

Several opponents framed the swap as usurping the will of voters who approved legalization in 2020, a sweeping win that captured 57% of the vote. That effort in Initiative 190 included language to allocate funding for outdoor access, and several opponents said they don't use marijuana, but voted for the initiative because of its funding notions.

The state Constitution, however, specifically says citizen ballot initiatives are precluded from allocating money, and the campaign said those allocations were merely suggestions. Regardless, the language from I-190 was repealed months later by the 2021 Legislature and replaced by House Bill 701.

After a hard-fought effort from outdoors advocates who supported the initiative campaign to include Habitat Montana in the distribution model, lawmakers did so. They also allocated 12% of the remaining revenues after the $6 million HEART fund account is filled to state parks, trails and nongame wildlife.

Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin told the committee on Thursday 42% of the correctional officer positions at the state prison are vacant. These gaps in personnel have led the department to indefinitely suspend visitation for inmates, close a unit of the facility and put correctional officers on 12-hour shifts to cover their posts.

"That's not unique in the state of Montana, however that is not a good position to be in," Gootkin said.

Funding from the proposal would also support 34 full-time employees requested by the Department of Justice to focus on human trafficking, narcotics operations and violent crime; eight drug treatment courts in the coming two years; and a jump from $150,000 for the Department of Military Affairs to $4 million in fiscal year 2024. The general fund, which gets whatever is left from after the special accounts are met, would still reap $50 million that year.

FWP's general license account, which is the other funding source for Habitat Montana, has $93 million in the bank, Deputy Director Dustin Temple said.

The committee did not take action on the bill Thursday.

-This story has been updated to correctly identify the budget office staffer who spoke at Thursday's hearing, as well as the account which holds $93 million.