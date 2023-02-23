Nearly 500 public land advocates rallied in sub-zero temperatures on the steps of the Capitol Thursday to voice support for conservation funding and Montana’s constitutional guarantee of a clean and healthful environment.

Public land rallies have become a fixture during legislative sessions, drawing large crowds in opposition to proposals such as transferring federal lands to the state and selling public lands into private hands. Thursday’s rally featured multiple speakers and chants of “It’s our right” in response prompts of public lands, clean water and wildlife.

“Wilderness includes people, it includes us,” said Mariah Gladstone, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe and founder of Indigikitchen. “All of that is part of wild Montana. The writers of the Montana Constitution knew this, that’s why we have the right to a clean and healthful environment, not just for ourselves, but for our future.”

Hannah Muszkiewicz, an educator from Helena, talked about the importance of the outdoors and nature in her development and something that binds children of various backgrounds together.

“In a world devastated by the magnitude of polarization, any space that exists as a reminder of peaceful coexistence is one that ought to be savored, protected and cherished,” she said.

Thursday’s rally honed in on a current battle being waged in the session as lawmakers consider bills to put marijuana tax money towards non-conservation programs or be homogenized into the base general fund. The 2020 ballot initiative that approved recreational marijuana included a 20% allocation for the state to expand public land access through the Habitat Montana account — the provision is nonbinding as the Legislature sets the state budget.

Cole Mannix, member of the Mannix ranching family and founder and president of Montana-based meat company Old Salt Co-op in Helena questioned “Why at this time would we be looking to cut $30 million from the Habitat Montana program,” pointing to the state’s population boom.

Ryan Callahan with the outdoor company MeatEater also acknowledged the rapid change occurring in Montana, and said it is the responsibility of outdoor advocates to oppose bad ideas and champion good ones. But he encouraged a respectful approach, realizing that neighbors may vote differently and to thank lawmakers for policy the rally attendees support before advocating against policies they oppose.

Many of those citizen advocates, rather than organizations themselves, testified with a soft touch last week against House Bill 462. That bill would eliminate the funding for Habitat Montana and redistribute it to law enforcement, corrections, drug courts and veterans services.

Dissent from HB 462 carried over into Thursday’s hearing on House Bill 669, one of three bills introduced so far to rework the state’s distribution of marijuana tax revenues. Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, is carrying HB 669, which would eliminate the tax revenues distribution method via special accounts to things like outdoor access and state parks, and deliver it directly into the general fund.

In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he felt there was enough Habitat money to direct marijuana revenue elsewhere.

"We have an aggressive conservation agenda, and we're going to use Habitat Montana to fund in part those projects. I'm assured by FWP we have record funding in that fund already to satisfy the projects that are coming forward. That's why in our budget, we have taken the funds from marijuana and directed it towards law enforcement, addiction recovery and other things to help people get healthy. But I am confident that the money exists FWP and do conservation projects we have in front of us."

Mercer contended Thursday the 2020 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana illegally allocated its tax revenues toward those accounts. The Montana Constitution forbids citizen initiatives from appropriating state funds. However, the sponsors of that initiative contend the initiative only suggested revenues be appropriated in those directions, and outdoor advocates who supported the legalization campaign argue the wide support for the legalization initiative sent lawmakers a clear message that conservation should benefit from that new revenue stream.

“To me the voters’ initiative wasn’t an attempt to usurp the legislative process but it was a clear statement of voter values,” Jack Cunningham of Evaro testified.

Mercer, however, said that "statement" is harder to assess because it's impossible to decouple those who voted for the legalization initiative for recreational marijuana from those who supported it to direct those revenues for outdoor access.

"We don't know what the voters intended," he said. "That whole line is based on a false narrative."

Mercer said his bill would allow lawmakers better oversight of the funds each legislative session.

Subcommittees review the government’s budget requests on a line-by-line basis, pitting priorities against each other in what becomes a competitive process as the state’s biennial finances come closer to moving into finalization.

Distributing these funds by percentages according to statute means lawmakers don’t lay that kind of scrutiny on these dollars, Mercer argued.

“Things are just baked in,” he said.