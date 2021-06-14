Public health officials struggling to decipher latest changes to state law

Legislation aiming to protect businesses from COVID-19 restrictions imposed by local authorities was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte more than a month ago, but across the state, elected officials, public health officers and attorneys are left with wildly different interpretations of what the new law actually does.

In Bozeman, officials say they’ll be taking a more hands-off approach to everything from food safety regulations to sanitation requirements at local businesses, as they come to grips with a new law they believe has gutted their ability to enforce even the most basic health rules.

“It isn’t just emergency rules that we can’t enforce. It would be any rule that might rely on a business owner for enforcement or interfere or get between a service provider or business and their customers,” Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said. “It seems to negate a lot of the health code. We understand we can still have the code and say, ‘These are the things that we expect,' but it really looks like all those code items become recommendations.”