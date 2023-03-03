Two major proposals to address the workload vexing the state public defender office are on the table for lawmakers in the second half of the session.

After a historically troubling year for the agency due to burnout and turnover among its rank-and-file, the Office of the State Public Defender came into the Legislature with a big fiscal ask: 20 new lawyers, and more money to contract private firms to handle the agency's obligations in lower courts.

But lawmakers on the public safety budget subcommittee declined the request to boost the agency's employees, agreeing to fund only five new attorneys

Two legislators on that committee — Sen. Ryan Lynch, a Butte Democrat, and Rep. Bill Mercer, a Republican from Billings — have policy options that have both advanced through their respective chambers. The bills don't conflict with one another, but look to alleviate the agency's wear and tear in the lower courts. That's where caseloads are high but the charges often don't result in jail or prison sentences, the threshold for the constitutional right to court-appointed representation.

Lynch's Senate Bill 12 would require local governments to foot the bill for public defense when someone is charged with a local ordinance violation for which they could be imprisoned if convicted.

Mercer has proposed House Bill 692, which would have prosecutors and judges declare at the onset of a misdemeanor case that they won't seek or impose, respectively, a sentence that includes incarceration. If the officials agree do that, the public defender's office wouldn't be assigned the case. The bill excludes DUI charges as well as partner or family member assaults.

Lynch's bill began as what he said was a conversation-starter about the circumstances that led to huge delays in assignment of counsel, but has sailed through the Senate, with just four votes cast against it in the upper chamber in January.

There's far more heartburn about Mercer's bill, which was introduced on Monday and eked through the House just before Friday's procedural deadline. The measure would effectively see fewer people go to court with an attorney representing them in the process, while prosecutors say it takes away their leverage in negotiating plea agreements.

Mercer, the former U.S. District Attorney for Montana, said the state has been paying for attorneys when people don't necessarily have the right to one. He was clear in debate over his bill in the House on Wednesday he believes that felony charges, each of which come with a possible prison penalty, should not be carried out against someone without state-funded counsel.

But the public defender's office has no control over how many cases it is assigned. Under his bill, the misdemeanor cases without jail time could be the handle government can use to turn the spigot off, he said.

"I really think this is a great civics lesson moment, right? What is the role of government? What must government provide to the public?" he said on the House floor Wednesday. "We've, I think, fallen into a trap in terms of the way we deal with the administration of justice."

Rep. S.J. Howell, D-Missoula, said fees, fines and restrictions that come along with a conviction can still make an impact on someone's life, sometimes for years. The bill would also only impact those who can't afford an attorney, Howell added.

"I have some really grave concerns," Howell said. "I do understand when we take incarceration off the table, the stakes are maybe not quite as high, but they are still very serious. … Folks deserve to go in and have the assistance of counsel to make their case in court."

Mercer's HB 692 passed the House on Wednesday on a 65-35 vote, with two Republicans edging against it. Both bills will now cross over to the other chamber for additional debate.

But yet to come is the broader budget debate over House Bill 2. The work done by a budget subcommittee focused on criminal justice, and of which Lynch and Mercer are both members, will be amended as the bill moves through the appropriations process and before the full House. There, the public defender's office could see more attorneys added on to its agency in the next biennium, or it could see the five granted last month evaporate altogether.

The House Appropriations Committee begins its work on HB 2 on Thursday.