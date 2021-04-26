Public defenders seek additional funding for caseload pileup

The Office of the State Public Defender made a last-minute pitch Monday to a legislative appropriations committee for additional funding to try to squash the caseload pileup induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and contracting woes.

The request to the appropriations subcommittee seeks an additional $850,000 for the upcoming biennium. Of that, $750,000 would go toward contracting out 100 cases treading water in the courts, OPD Director Rhonda Lindquist told the committee.

The 2021 legislative session is expected to wrap up by the end of the week, and lawmakers plan to finalize the state budget in House Bill 2 in the coming days. It's unclear where the funding would come from.

The state public defenders office had so far made it through the session without a supplemental funding request to finish out the current fiscal year — the first time the agency could say so in 15 years. This additional funding would be applied to the upcoming 2022-2023 biennium.