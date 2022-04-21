Public defender's office to raise wages after uneven pay dispute

The Office of the State Public Defender will "immediately" open union negotiations for higher pay and up its rate for contract attorneys, the agency said Thursday.

The plan to increase rates to address pay disparities is aimed at resolving a serious backlog of public defender cases and staffing shortages that have long plagued the agency. Officials from OPD have urged lawmakers in recent legislative hearings to boost pay for their attorneys in an effort to gain ground on employee retention woes. Currently, public defenders could move laterally within state government and take an attorney job for $13,000 more per year than what OPD pays.

“With this plan, we are taking substantive steps to improve the public defense system in Montana. Our goal is to make public defender compensation more in line with similar attorneys so we can recruit and retain well-qualified attorneys to serve Montanans,” OPD Director Rhonda Lindquist said in the press release. “Making prudent, responsible investments in public defense is an investment in our justice system and in ensuring our constitutionally guaranteed rights are upheld.”

Brett Schandelson, OPD development and operations bureau chief, said Wednesday the agency received support from the Governor's Office and the state budget office to make the increases. The parties had been in discussions about the need for wage and rate increases for months, Schandelson said.

The increase will represent the largest investment in public defense in Montana since OPD was founded, the agency said in the press release.

"We’re really pleased with this investment into the agency and look forward to working through it," Schandelson said. "We know not everything can be solved with money, but the vacancies we have, the low contract rate, these are real issues that are clearly affecting to our ability to assign our work and having some ability to address them head on is really important."

The announcement comes less than a month after a group of contract attorneys in western Montana wrote a letter to OPD questioning the legality of a higher rate paid to their counterparts in Yellowstone County. State law requires pay be balanced across the state for contract attorneys who take on cases for the often-shorthanded public defenders office. Contract attorneys in the Yellowstone County area were provided a higher rate, $71 per hour, as the state public defenders office there was struggling to assign attorneys to indigent clients.

The contract attorneys who sent the letter to OPD said they would no longer take cases as long as the uneven rate remained in place. On Thursday, one of the attorneys speaking on behalf of the group said they will again accept cases on behalf of the public defenders office.

"We look forward to getting back to the work of providing high-quality public defense and support to Montana's vulnerable citizens," Kelly Driscoll said in a message Thursday. "We are hopeful that we can continue the conversation with the Office of Public Defender to ensure a robust public defense system for all Montanans."

Asked what affect the contractors' letter had, Schandelson said Wednesday it gave the agency tangible footing in discussions with the Governor's Office and the state budget staff.

"While we've been working on this, I think it put a point on it," Schandelson said. "These folks weren't willing to work for that lower rate anymore and said so openly. It reinforced the message that we'd already been saying."

Schandelson said the rate increase in the Billings area had a positive impact, one he hopes will translate statewide with the new rate of $71 per hour across the board.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the budget office, given a successful "pilot program" in Billings, supported OPD's use of general fund dollars, spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email Thursday. The public defenders office will be able to cover the costs from its existing budget through the rest of the fiscal year, she said.

"At the start of the next fiscal year, (the Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning) will monitor to determine if there is a need for additional funding to be requested by the next legislative session for the increase in contractor rate, unbudgeted Capital cases, or the increase in caseload above what was budgeted by the legislature," Stroyke said in an email.

The new rate goes into affect for all contract work that began on April 1.

