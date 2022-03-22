Public defender's office challenges contempt order

The state public defender's office has challenged an order holding the agency in contempt for failing to assign attorneys to defendants quickly enough, contending the lack of a stable workforce is beyond the agency's control.

The Office of the State Public Defender filed its petition with the Montana Supreme Court on Friday, arguing that Yellowstone County District Court Judge Don Harris exceeded his authority when he ordered the agency last month to assign legal representation to defendants within three days, and then held the agency in contempt when it failed to do so. The February contempt order was the second such ruling in six months against OPD, as the agency's longstanding funding struggles have hit a breaking point, particularly in Yellowstone County.

The earlier contempt ruling, according to The Billings Gazette, came after Harris learned more than 650 defendants were without legal representation in Yellowstone County District Court. In that instance, Harris fined OPD $500 per case in his own court, a total that came to $15,000, according to OPD's petition. The agency paid that fine, further depleting OPD's resources.

Harris' Feb. 2 order also included a $500 fine for each of the 17 cases in which OPD had not assigned an attorney within the three-day window established in his earlier order finding the agency in contempt. Those fines, totaling $8,500, were due on March 4. Two days before the fines were due, OPD filed a motion with Harris to pause those fines while their petition with the state Supreme Court plays out. Harris granted the motion the same day, writing that a pause on the collection was "appropriate and reasonable."

Officials from the state public defender's office described the agency's workforce quagmire in an update to state legislators on the Law and Justice Interim Committee on Tuesday. Retaining employees in Billings remains the largest issue facing the office, OPD development and operations bureau chief Brett Schandelson told lawmakers. Attorneys can move laterally within state government and get a different attorney job for $13,000 more annually than they can with OPD, he said. Rates in the private sector are higher yet.

As a result, the office is short 31 employees statewide; 26 of them are attorneys, Rhonda Lindquist, director of the Office of the State Public Defender, told the committee on Tuesday. At the same time, case filings are slightly down, but those that have been filed in recent years are more serious crimes, Schandelson said, requiring more time and effort on each case.

"We are working diligently with the (state) budget office to figure out what we can do to make that look different," Lindquist said.

To help ease that burden, federal COVID aid money redistributed by the state has allowed OPD to contract with a local law firm to handle cases at the city court level. That contract, however, expires in June, Schandelson said.

In the Supreme Court case, OPD argues Harris' actions of sanctioning the agency into compliance is only hurting the situation.

"OPD shares the district court's commitment to the constitutional rights of Montana defendants, but that does not change the undisputed reality that OPD does not have the resources necessary to comply with the contempt order, to say nothing of the frequent situations where conflicts … require OPD to engage in the often lengthy process of locating suitable contract counsel," attorneys for the agency wrote in their petition. "… Contempt is not appropriate where the contemnor lacked the ability to comply with the order in the first instance."

The public defenders office filed their petition with the Montana Supreme Court on March 18. While the petition makes no reference to the landmark ruling, March 18 happens to be the anniversary of the Gideon v. Wainwright case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1963 that states are required to provide legal counsel for defendants who cannot afford them.

Harris has not yet filed a response to the agency's petition.

