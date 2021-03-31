Provision in federal COVID-19 aid means higher tax credits on ACA exchange

Starting Thursday, Montanans who buy their health insurance on the federal marketplace will be able to get increased tax credits to reduce the cost of their premiums.

The change is a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in March.

The change covers those earning up to 400% of federal poverty level, meaning it will touch even higher income earners. An estimate by the Congressional Budget Office shows the change will increase coverage nationwide by about 1.7 million.

An estimated 80% of Montanans who get coverage on the exchange already qualified for credits that reduced their premiums before the changes under ARPA.

The new rules cover those who already have insurance purchased on the exchange or those who are uninsured and buy coverage. Another provision means those without health care insurance and who received unemployment payments in 2021 will have access to free or reduced-cost plans.

Montanans have until Aug. 15 to enroll.