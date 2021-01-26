Prosecutors oppose elimination of public defender fees; agency makes no case

Lawmakers on Tuesday pondered a bill that would eliminate fees people who are low-income convicted of crimes are required to pay public defenders.
Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, a Missoula Democrat and a public defender himself, sponsored House Bill 183, with support from another public defender. Both said the fees, which can range from $250 to $800 or higher, unfairly wring more money from people who have already been deemed poor through the process of receiving court-appointed representation.
The fee, Tenenbaum said, does nothing to improve public safety, and agencies across the state likely spend more collecting the fees than the fees amount to after they've been paid.
"Our criminal laws should always have the end goal of increasing and maintaining public safety, or making the victim whole," Tenenbaum said. "The fee does neither."
James Reavis, another public defender who testified in support of the bill, told the committee these public defender fees compete against restitution, money paid to make the victim whole, when a defendant is already strapped for financial resources.
Two county prosecutors, however, opposed the legislation. Judges decide whether to impose the public defender's fee after a lengthy process to determine the defendant's resources when setting other fees and restitution, said Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert.
"This is something we trust judges to do," Lambert said. "It's not good policy for this bill to suggest otherwise."
Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson added that the public defender fees aren't due right after a conviction and that defendants typically have the length of their sentence to pay.
If the sentence includes a prison term, fees are not collected until that defendant is released, Tenenbaum added.
Additionally, opponents noted that the Office of the State Public Defender is chronically underfunded. Tenenbaum pointed out during the hearing that the agency he worked for did not appear to support or oppose the testimony at Tuesday's hearing.
Tenenbaum also highlighted that defendants convicted of a crime still get a sentence of some measure, whether that's with other fees, jail, prison or probation, and that wiping these fees from a sentence doesn't allow them to evade accountability.
"It doesn't come from this fee," Tenenbaum said. "These rinky-dink little fees that can be oppressive to people who are poor doesn't play any role in accountability."
After a change made in the 2017 Legislature, fees are paid directly to the Office of the Public Defender. The money does not offset the office's expenses, and reverts to the state's general fund. In the 2020 fiscal year, there were a total of $348,163 in fees collected.