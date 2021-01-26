Prosecutors oppose elimination of public defender fees; agency makes no case

"This is something we trust judges to do," Lambert said. "It's not good policy for this bill to suggest otherwise."

Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson added that the public defender fees aren't due right after a conviction and that defendants typically have the length of their sentence to pay.

If the sentence includes a prison term, fees are not collected until that defendant is released, Tenenbaum added.

Additionally, opponents noted that the Office of the State Public Defender is chronically underfunded. Tenenbaum pointed out during the hearing that the agency he worked for did not appear to support or oppose the testimony at Tuesday's hearing.

Tenenbaum also highlighted that defendants convicted of a crime still get a sentence of some measure, whether that's with other fees, jail, prison or probation, and that wiping these fees from a sentence doesn't allow them to evade accountability.

"It doesn't come from this fee," Tenenbaum said. "These rinky-dink little fees that can be oppressive to people who are poor doesn't play any role in accountability."