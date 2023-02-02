The Legislature’s suggested changes to new House and Senate district maps were filed with the Secretary of State’s office Thursday, kicking off the final round of possible revisions before new districts are finalized for the next decade.

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission meets once every 10 years to redraw the legislative maps to account for population shifts measured by the census. The independent commission consists of two Republicans, two Democrats and a nonpartisan chair. After spending the better part of last year working to bridge the divides between the partisan members of the commission, the group approved tentative final maps in December, on 3-2 votes.

The Legislature’s role under the state Constitution is to offer recommendations to the commission before it finalizes its legislative maps. Those recommendations are nonbinding. Commission Chair Maylinn Smith, the nonpartisan chair who casts deciding votes when the four partisan members deadlock, has said she’ll give more weight to legislative feedback that earns bipartisan support.

Senate Joint Resolution 8, which passed each chamber on nearly party-line votes last month, contains six such recommendations. It asks the commission to tweak a pair of district lines to allow lawmakers to run in the districts closest to those their currently represent. It also asks for Broadwater and Musselshell counties be redrawn to be kept whole, to keep Georgetown Lake within Granite and Powell counties and to move the line on a Helena Valley district to bring it fully within Lewis and Clark County.

“What those amendments were are just good governance, and it cleans up some maps,” Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, said during the resolution’s Senate floor debate.

But he and other Democrats objected to the majority of the resolution, segregated into the portion following those bipartisan areas of agreement. That GOP-backed section argues the commission “did not consistently or fairly apply" the criteria it adopted, like keeping communities of interest intact and not drawing maps to “unduly favor” one political party.

It also states the commission failed to create compact districts, a constitutional requirement — though one not defined or elaborated on in the Montana Constitution. And it criticizes the commission’s efforts to create competitive districts, stating that goal came at the cost of mixing urban and rural areas that lack shared interests.

That latter goal, "which has no basis in the Constitution, was prioritized to favor the representation of Democrats in urban areas at the expense of the compactness mandated in the Constitution,” part of the resolution reads. Republicans also took aim at specific geographic areas that Republicans have criticized on the map, including in Gallatin, Missoula and Lewis and Clark counties, and the area around Whitefish.

In the House, Republicans resisted an attempt by Democrats to amend the resolution to state that the map compares favorably to other states on a common measure of compactness. GOP lawmakers have repeatedly pointed to the map’s handling of urban areas, where districts radiate from downtown cores into the surrounding areas, as examples of gerrymandering.

“We’ve all seen the map and we know it,” House Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, said during that chamber’s floor debate. “There are a few districts with a lot of fingers. So many fingers it may need a glove."

The Republican-specific portion of the resolution largely reflects concerns that GOP lawmakers and party officials have brought up throughout the redistricting process in public hearings throughout last year and earlier this session. Many of those points have been previously debated by the commission, which lurched toward compromise before deadlocking before a preliminary map was chosen.

In a crucial vote last fall, Chair Smith cast her tie-breaking vote for the Democrats’ proposal. Several significant changes requested by Republicans have since been accepted, but the current proposal more closely resembles that advanced by Democrats. It would likely give the GOP a substantial edge over Democrats in both chambers, in excess of Republicans' typical share of the vote in statewide elections.

The commission has 30 days to finalize the maps after receiving the Legislature's recommendations. A public hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, and a work session is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. Once it finalizes the House and Senate maps, the commission must file them with the Secretary of State.

Threat of litigation

The process may play out a bit longer than that, however. Republicans, both in the state party leadership and in the Legislature, have strongly hinted that they will challenge the commission’s maps in court if they aren’t changed substantially.

The GOP’s allegations of illegality have largely focused on whether the commission fulfilled its constitutional obligation to draw “compact” districts, and whether Legislature can pass laws directing what the commission can and can’t do. There is currently statute on the books to that effect, although courts in the past have found that Montana’s redistricting commission gets its authority from the state Constitution, and is explicitly independent of the Legislature and its statutes.

During a January hearing held by a select committee created to review the commission’s proposed maps, Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, at one point mentioned “hypothetical” litigation. The comment came in the midst of a lengthy back-and-forth with Chair Smith that Democrats on the commission likened to a deposition.

In an interview afterwards, Mercer said any possible litigation is out of his hands, but also said that the line of questioning was relevant to the committee’s work on the resolution.

“We’re hopeful that they will take these recommendations that we just passed out, not just the ones that are subject to bipartisan consensus, but the other ones that we have said, ‘We think you need to fix these for compactness reasons,” said Mercer, who previously served as the U.S. Attorney for Montana. “... Let’s hope they address what we have asked them to address.”

A 2009 memo shows past legal challenges related to redistricting plans have happened in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.