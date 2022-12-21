Proposed House, Senate district maps head to the Legislature

In its final meeting before the legislative session kicks off next month, Montana’s redistricting commission on Wednesday approved some fresh tweaks to the proposed district maps around Great Falls, Helena and Flathead Lake before voting to send it to the Legislature.

The Districting and Apportionment Commission ultimately voted 3-2, with Chair Maylinn Smith siding with Democrats, to deliver the proposed maps for the state House and Senate districts to the Legislature on Jan. 6. That will kick off the 30-day period for lawmakers to debate and discuss the proposals, after which point they will offer recommendations back to the commission.

The commission then has another 30 days to meet and consider the Legislature’s recommendations before finalizing the map. It will set the boundaries of the state’s legislative districts for a decade, beginning with the 2024 elections.

“We’re hoping, like we have at every stage, that we get robust comments, because that’s how we get a better map,” Smith said before the 3-2 vote to approve the map. “So I am hoping that the Legislature is very thoughtful, and can give us very specific information about what they like and don’t like, and what works and what they don’t see as working.”

Montana’s redistricting commission comprises a nonpartisan chair and two members from each of the state’s dominant parties. The chair is supposed to be decided by the four partisan members, but they typically deadlock and punt the selection to the state Supreme Court.

Democratic Commissioner Kendra Miller sided with a GOP proposal that allowed two Great Falls House districts to touch, so that a Senate pairing requested by the local Republicans could be accomplished. She also sided with the commission’s Republicans in altering the district lines around Livingston to keep a portion of the surrounding area with the city.

A third amendment from the GOP shifted a district line north of Polson. It passed unanimously.

While the public comment portion of the meeting was ostensibly intended to hear feedback on the Senate map established last week, many of the commenters offered opinions more broadly on the maps and the process to get there.

Lisa Bennett was critical of the commission’s discussion of political implication for the maps. Democrats have insisted that the map be drawn in part to reflect the proportion of the state’s Democratic voters to Republicans. Republicans have focused on blockier, more “compact” districts, although those tend to pack Democratic voters together in a small number of urban districts.

“Politicians should not be allowed to choose their voters, which is what you are doing when you create boundaries based on the number of Democrats or Republicans in each district,” she told the commission, advocating for “concentrated and contiguous areas based on our community, not political interests.”

Democratic proposals have been criticized for drawing urban districts that radiate outward to capture surrounding rural areas where more Republicans live. Kalispell resident Keith Blaylock, however, argued that approach forces candidates to listen to voters with different perspectives.

“Pockets of strictly Republicans, or strictly Democrats causes a lack of understanding about what is best for our area,” Blaylock said. “I know that sharing ideas and knowledge from both groups leads to better solutions that solve more problems.”

The committee's two Republican members voted against moving the current map proposal forward. GOP commissioner Jeff Essmann noted he wasn’t satisfied with the result of the past six months of work by the commission.

“This map does have compromises, but I would not call it a compromise map,” he said. “There are still significant differences that we have in viewing this map, as was evidenced even today.”

In a press release after the final vote, the head of the Montana GOP used stronger language, including “illegal” and “corrupt.”

“After calling for compromise, it's disappointing to see Chairwoman Smith, who is supposed to be nonpartisan, reveal her true political colors and vote for the Democrats map,” Don Kaltschmidt stated in the press release.

The legislative redistricting process follows the commission's work last year on the congressional map. It concluded after Smith sided with the Republican commissioners to choose their proposal for the state's two congressional districts.

Since unveiling their initial proposals in August, the Republican and Democratic commissioners have slowly danced closer to consensus on some areas, periodically offering up new versions of their maps. A four-day work session on the maps concluded earlier this month in a deadlock. At the time, Smith cast her tie-breaking vote for the Democrats’ map.

Democratic commissioner Miller said in an interview last week that by the end of that process both sides had offered compromises, and ultimately each had to put forth a map that they thought would check the most boxes in the chair’s eyes.

“They needed to put up what they thought was the very best map they had, that met the criteria and could get her vote,” Miller said. “… We had to put up a map that we knew was going to be superior on criteria, and that’s what we did.”

As the Legislature debates the proposed map in the coming weeks, the success of the commission itself will likely hang over the proceedings. The Montana Constitution establishes the redistricting commission, and already Republican lawmakers have requested at least a half-dozen bills seeking to change that part of the state’s guiding document.