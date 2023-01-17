Proposed district map gets first hearing in Legislature

A parade of Republican lawmakers and other party leaders took to the microphone Tuesday to decry the proposed legislative district maps making their way through the Legislature, arguing that the state’s independent redistricting commission veered from its constitutional script.

Lawmakers are tasked with reviewing the Districting and Apportionment Commission’s once-per-decade task of redrawing the state’s House and Senate districts to align with the population shifts identified by the U.S. Census. The Legislature’s input is nonbinding, and the commission can opt to adopt its recommendations or disregard them.

“When I look at this map, I’m a little dismayed personally,” Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, told the Legislature's six-member committee reviewing the maps on Tuesday. “I don’t think the heart of the Constitution has been followed.”

Ellsworth is sponsoring Senate Joint Resolution 8, which will be the vehicle for the Legislature to transmit its recommendations on the map to the commission. As currently written, it accuses the commission of failing to meet the constitutional requirement that legislative districts be compact. It also tells the commission to “redraw as necessary” to keep cities and communities of interest intact.

The Montana Constitution sets up the state’s independent redistricting commission, comprised of two Republicans, two Democrats and a nonpartisan chair. The chair has served as the tie-breaking vote when the partisan members deadlock.

Following a series of concessions in maps offered by the two sides last fall, Commission Chair Maylinn Smith eventually voted for one drawn by Democrats. Aside from several tweaks advocated for by Republicans since then, that map has largely survived the process.

Many of the GOP lawmakers who spoke Tuesday reiterated concerns they’ve raised throughout the process, highlighting districts in Flathead, Missoula, Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties they say have been unfairly gerrymandered by Democrats.

“The current plan seems to be designed to disenfranchise rural voters that surround urban areas,” Rep. Jerry Schillinger, R-Circle, said. “By bleeding enough left-leaning, urban voters into rural areas to overpower their vote, this commission has sought to eliminate rural representation.”

Democratic voices were few and far between in the hearing room. Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, a Box Elder Democrat who represents one of the state’s nine Native-majority districts, was the only lawmaker from his side of the aisle to offer public comment. He opposed the resolution.

Responding to comments from Republicans that their rural voters were being disenfranchised by the proposed map, he described the history of Native Americans being denied the right to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“So I understand not being heard,” Windy Boy said. “I understand not being represented.”

But he said the current map successfully retained protections for Native voters in the state. Maps advanced by Republicans earlier in the process had reduced the number of majority-Native districts in Montana, raising doubts about compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act.

Smith told the Montana State News Bureau previously she will give greater consideration to recommendations from the Legislature that merge with bipartisan support. Speaking after the hearing, Ellsworth didn’t specify any proposals he heard that might meet that preference.

“The whole resolution that comes out of here, I would hope would have bipartisan support," Ellsworth said. "That’s what the Legislature does is listen to the public, listen to the testimony and come up with a product that actually works.”

The committee is scheduled to meet again on Friday at 8 a.m., for a hearing with Smith and what could amount to an all-day work session to put lawmakers’ suggestions into the joint resolution. It will then head to the state administration committees for both the House and Senate, which will not be required to hold further hearings on the bill, Cuffe said. Each chamber must also vote on the joint resolution.

The deadline for the Legislature to submit its recommendations to the redistricting commission is Feb. 5.