On the Legislature’s last day earlier this week, representatives in the state House held a final vote on House Bill 551 from Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta.

The vote on whether to pass a constitutional referendum establishing permitless concealed firearm carry in the state Constitution came on the final board of a whirlwind floor session and only minutes before the House voted to adjourn sine die. Sixty two Republicans voted for the measure while 32 Democrats and four Republicans against, leaving HB 551 five votes short of the 100 needed.

Despite late amendments to sustain a handful of proposed constitutional referenda, Montana voters will not be asked by lawmakers to amend the state Constitution.

Republicans held a supermajority in the 68th Legislature with 102 GOP lawmakers. That meant that constitutional referenda, which require the votes of 100 members, could be advanced with only Republican votes. Voters would then decide in 2024 whether to vote the measures up or down.

Before the session Republicans requested drafts for nearly 50 constitutional referenda, but ultimately introduced only about one-fifth of those. Lawmakers debated amendments on firearms, hunting rights, college campuses, citizen grand juries, redistricting, establishing a mental health trust fund and axing state Supreme Court elections in favor of governor appointments.

A pair of rallies filled the Capitol rotunda opposing the referenda, and Democrats unified around opposing changes to the state’s founding document – several Democratic senators did vote for the mental health trust.

Republicans said early they would be thoughtful with which proposals to bring forward, that voters would make the final decision, and pointed out that the Constitution has been amended many times, including most recently in 2022.

Ultimately, none of the referenda were able to garner enough Republican support to make it to the 2024 ballot.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton, said he did not see it as a loss that no referenda passed and called Democrats’ messaging “a lie.”

“I think our conversations that we did have here are going to be conversations that will continue down the road,” he said. “And I'd like to say last session, we actually had a constitutional issue ballot initiative passed. So we can still do it. And I enjoyed that we had good conversation about the tough topics that do need to be talked about.”

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls said the fact no referenda could secure 100 votes came as little surprise, and that much of the “noise” about the proposals came from outside the Capitol.

“We had members who were very clear from the very beginning, they weren't going to vote for them. What it was, it was a distraction, to be all honest,” he said. “I mean, we had a lot of people worked up about constitutional amendments that were never going to pass. I think we spent very little time in leadership talking about constitutional amendments. So I mean, there was a lot of noise outside the building that was a very minor topic of conversation.”

Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, chairs the House minority caucus, and said concerns that Republicans could unilaterally advance constitutional referenda were very real. She was surprised none made it to the ballot.

“I think we all felt really worried about the integrity of our Constitution, and that was because Republicans came in explicitly talking about their interest in changing that,” she said. “(To) sort of get to the end of the session with all of those feelings, it’s pretty stunning to me (that none passed). It makes me think about how Montanans value what we value.”

Buckley believes that public pressure played a major role in persuading some Republicans to vote against the measures.

“I think you saw the Republicans who voted against those constitutional amendments voting that way … because the people in Montana showed up for their Constitution and for their inalienable rights,” she said.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton of Billings said her Republican caucus spent a great deal of time discussing the proposed referenda, but said “that is a very heavy lift.”

“While we did not get the votes that we needed to put any of those on the ballot, there was a great discussion, and generally much agreement, much more agreement than disagreement on any of those issues,” she said.

State Bureau reporters Seaborn Larson and Holly Michels contributed to this story.