Proposed ballot initiative to add protections to Gallatin, Madison rivers reaches Supreme Court

Backers of a proposed ballot initiative that would prohibit new permits for pollution discharging into portions of the Gallatin and Madison rivers are asking the Montana Supreme Court to reverse the state’s finding that it amounts to an unconstitutional encroachment on private property.

Citizen Initiative 24 seeks to apply the state’s Outstanding Resource Water designation to 35 miles of the Gallatin River, from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to the Spanish Creek confluence, and to about 55 miles of the Madison River, from Hebgen Lake to Ennis Lake. It would also amend the designation to prohibit temporary pollution sources. It currently applies only to permanent ones.

The office of Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Jan. 28 rejected the proposal, writing in a legal memo that it constitutes a private property taking under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Article II, Section 29 of the Montana Constitution, and doesn’t provide compensation to potentially affected property owners.

The Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, one of the groups backing the measure, filed a petition with the state Supreme Court challenging the AG office’s finding last week. The petition argues the AG’s office overstepped in its determination and substituted the proposal’s original wording with a statement that uses language to dissuade voters from supporting the initiative.

“There is a lot of concern about the continued degradation of water quality in the Gallatin and Madison rivers, and we decided this was the best way to allow voters to directly decide whether we should protect the water quality of those rivers for future generations,” John Meyer, Cottonwood’s executive director, said Thursday.

The petition names Knudsen as the sole defendant. The Gallatin Wildlife Association is also listed as a plaintiff. Both groups are backing the initiative proposal, along with Montana Rivers.

In its legal memo, the AG’s office notes that the state and federal constitutions require property owners to be compensated for government takings of private property.

The memo notes that the state and federal constitutions “do not prohibit the taking of private property, but they do place a condition on the exercise of the power of the government by requiring compensation.”

The initiative would deprive "affected property owners all productive or economically beneficial use of their land," Knudsen's office wrote.

Cottonwood’s petition counters that there are no private ownership rights over navigable waters, and that private landowners don’t have a right to pollute. It also contends the AG's office failed to clear the legal hurdle requiring that it demonstrate that the ballot initiative is "unquestionably and palpably unconstitutional on its face."

Arguing that the Legislature has the ability to apply the same designations, the plaintiffs write that allowing Montana voters to do so is consistent with their constitutional right to legislate through ballot initiatives.

Cottonwood has previously attempted to get the designation applied to the Yellowstone-adjacent stretch of the Gallatin River in 2001, and again in 2018. After the Department of Environmental Quality published its environmental analysis of the proposal, the state Board of Environmental Review declined to move forward with the designation.

Knudsen’s office cited that decision in its legal memo, writing that the board’s “analysis determined an ORW designation effectively prohibits development unless development achieves ‘zero discharge’ into the Gallatin River system.”

The three groups backing Ballot Initiative 24 are currently challenging the state’s determination in court.

Knudsen spokesperson Emilee Cantrell stated in an email that the AG’s office plans to defend its finding on the ballot initiative in the state Supreme Court. Meyer said because the clock is running on the groups’ ability to gather petition signatures needed to get the initiative on the ballot, he expects the court will make a decision in the coming weeks.

The January memo from Knudsen’s office also marks the first time a ballot initiative has triggered a new state law requiring that signature petitions for ballot initiatives carry a warning label if the Attorney General determines the proposal “will likely cause significant material harm to one or more business interests in Montana.”

The warning label doesn’t affect whether the initiative can go out for petition signatures or if it can ultimately be placed on the ballot.

