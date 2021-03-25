Proposal would insert Legislature into ballot initiative process

It would also require that anyone paid to gather signatures register with the Secretary of State’s office. Those who employ paid signature gatherers would also have to register, and would have to pay a $100 fee, although they could also seek a waiver.

Katjana Stutzer, a lobbyist for the Montana Public Interest Research Group, argued that lawmaker review runs contrary to the reason the state Constitution allows citizens to bring forth ballot initiatives in the first place.

“The concept of a citizen ballot initiative is for Montanans to have the means to directly participate in creating policy that reflects their values and visions without interference from the Legislature,” Stutzer said. She added that printing the committee’s vote on the initiative petitions “undercuts that ability by unfairly swaying, potentially, the opinion of voters on these ballot initiatives that are supposed to be representative of citizens’ values.”

The bill also explicitly bars ballot initiatives from directing revenue anywhere other than the state’s general fund.