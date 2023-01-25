Proposal would codify protections for election workers

Following two years of election workers reporting threats and harassment across the country, a legislative panel on Wednesday approved a bill aiming to protect Montana election officials from being prevented from doing their jobs.

The Senate State Administration Committee on Wednesday voted 7-3 to send it to the full Senate.

The bill was requested by former Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan, whose term ended at the end of 2022. In a Jan. 16 hearing on the bill, Mangan said his proposal was in response to anecdotal accounts he’s heard over the past two years from Montana’s election workers, some of whom have felt targeted by groups alleging election malfeasance.

“In the past couple years, across the nation, there’s been a new look at election officials, with election denial, misinformation, disinformation, election officials and workers have been under attack — and that’s my term,” Mangan said. “And it’s not that much different in Montana.”

In Montana, several election offices, particularly in larger counties, stepped up their presence of local law enforcement on Election Day last year. And over the past year county-level election officials have reported isolated threats and a deluge of duplicative inquiries from local residents, which they say have crossed the line into harassment.

In a Jan. 16 hearing on the bill, some Republicans on the Senate State Administration Committee noted that most of the problems being reported by election administrators were anecdotal. Mangan hadn’t been able to point to any police reports or instances of physical attacks. Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, was among the three Republican lawmakers to vote against the bill on Wednesday.

“I don’t see a problem, so I’m looking to see what is the problem,” Noland said during the hearing earlier this month. “… Why do we need this bill if there haven’t been issues, are we worried about something that hasn’t been happening?”

Regina Plettenberg had testified in support of the bill on behalf of the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders — the group representing county-level administrators of the state’s elections. Herself a Republican Clerk and Recorder in Ravalli County, Plettenberg told the committee that she had to call law enforcement to stop a group of poll watchers — people who are allowed to monitor election processes at the polls — from blocking voters who needed to cast provisional ballots.

“I had poll watchers stopping them, telling them, physically stopping them from going over to the table,” Plettenberg said. “I had to speak with them, I actually did have to send out a deputy because they couldn’t be stopped.”