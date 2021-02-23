Proposal to prohibit vaccine status discrimination passes committee

The legislation has arrived at a time when vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming more widely available and offer some reprieve from the 11-month pandemic that's killed half a million people in the U.S. alone. A week ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci in a University of Montana Mansfield Lecture told the 6,000 Zoom attendees that the distance to the end of the pandemic is dependent on how many people get vaccinated. The Legislature is being held under a hybrid model this year to allow lawmakers and the public to participate remotely; five lawmakers have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of January.