Proposal to cap insulin costs at $35 a month tabled in committee

A proposal to cap the cost of insulin for diabetics in Montana was tabled by a legislative committee last week.

House Bill 222 had earned support from patients and physicians earlier in the week, during a hearing before the House Human Services Committee. It failed to advance from the committee Thursday on a mostly party-line vote, 11-8. All Democrats on the panel voted for the measure and all but one of the Republicans voted against it.

The bill would have capped the copay insurance companies can require for a 30-day supply of insulin at $35. The sponsor, Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, told the committee that insulin costs have become “prohibitive” for many of the estimated 64,000 Montanans diagnosed with diabetes.

Insurance companies had opposed the bill, arguing it would simply shift the skyrocketing costs for the life-saving drug to other customers.

Fourteen states along with Washington, D.C., have enacted legislation capping insulin copays for insurance providers, according to the American Diabetes Association.

