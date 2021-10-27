Proposal offers health workers $12,500 to relocate to Montana

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration is moving to repurpose some leftover money from its “return-to-work bonus” program to pay health care workers to move to Montana, as hospitals and other facilities in the state grapple with one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 surges.

A panel of lawmakers and administration officials voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend that $4.3 million the state received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) be put toward the new program. It would pay up to $12,500 in relocation expenses, plus the taxes on that additional income, to each out-of-state health worker who comes to Montana to work for at least a year. That would cover at least 238 relocations, according to Scott Mendenhall, the state's ARPA director. Gianforte makes the ultimate decisions on approving the recommendations that come from the state's ARPA commissions.

"I think it’s well-known statewide that every employer is suffering from trying to find good help, and this is particularly pronounced in the health care industry," Mendenhall said, noting that "we’ve already had an issue of trying to find and keep health care workers, and now with the pandemic it’s taken it up a notch."