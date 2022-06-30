Property tax proposal won't be on November ballot

A citizen initiative meant to curb rising home property taxes is dead for now, one of its sponsors acknowledged Thursday, after business groups and unions spent more than $300,000 in their campaign to keep it off the November ballot.

Constitutional Initiative 121 needed more than 60,000 signatures by June 17 in order to qualify to appear on the general election ballots. Bozeman attorney Matthew Monforton, one of the main backers of the proposal, said proponents only collected about 5,000 to 6,000 signatures in total.

An unofficial count provided by the Secretary of State’s office Thursday showed the initiative had received less than 5,200 accepted signatures so far. Still, Monforton vowed to reintroduce the proposal next election cycle.

"This is a very popular idea and we need to figure out how to more effectively present it to voters," he said in an interview Thursday. "And when we do that, we're confident we'll get the signatures we need."

A broad coalition of interest groups, including the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Federation of Public Employees and organizations representing agriculture, developers and others, aggressively opposed the measure.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle also vocally opposed it, arguing that while growing property taxes need to be addressed, CI-121 would unleash a cascade of unintended consequences. The Revenue Interim Committee unanimously opposed the measure in a nonbinding vote in April.

A Thursday press release from the Montana AFL-CIO highlighted concerns that dramatic changes to the tax structure would leave government services unfunded at the local and state levels.

“Our communities know better than to be deceived by bad faith initiatives and declined to support CI-121 because Montanans will always support the hard work that first responders do to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said George Richards, a Montana AFL-CIO board member and President of the Montana State Council of Professional Firefighters. “Today, we can declare this fight over and continue to support, rather than undermine, the workers who keep Montana safe.”

And business groups argued the initiative would have effectively caused tax burdens to shift away from residential property and onto other property types, like business and agriculture.

A political committee set up to fight the initiative raised more than $330,000 since the beginning of the year, according to campaign finance reports filed with the state, and spent more than $300,000 through June 25.

The group backing CI-121 reported raising less than $2,000 during that time period.

Monforton, a former Republican state lawmaker, acknowledged the opposition to the proposal helped to defeat it. And while some lawmakers, including Republicans, have vowed to revisit the issue once the 2023 session kicks off in January, Monforton said he and the initiative’s other backers plan to try again next election cycle.

“We have serious doubts that the Legislature will make any meaningful reforms to our property tax system,” he said. “Which is why we are planning on circulating a new petition in June of 2023, and we’ll have an entire year to be able to gather signatures.”

The initiative sought to affect property taxes in two ways. First, it would have limited the amount that assessments of residential property can grow over time, reverting to their 2019 values in 2025 and growing annually by no more than 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. Baseline assessed values would jump to their present-day values for new property or when property changes hands.

The other piece of the proposal limits overall taxes levied on a piece of residential property to 1% of its assessed value. Legislative staff with expertise in the state’s property tax system said there’s uncertainty in how this would play out — including how the Legislature would enact the initiative in 2023.

But those experts largely agreed that either taxes would shift to other property (in some cases other residential properties) or prompt massive cuts to schools, police and fire departments and other local government budgets.

Monforton also pinned some of the blame for the initiative’s failure on a temporary halt on signature-gathering imposed by a Helena judge earlier this year. Another judge lifted the injunction about two weeks later, allowing backers to start circulating petitions again.

