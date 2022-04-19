Property tax initiative receives bipartisan opposition

A panel of lawmakers Tuesday unanimously voted to oppose a citizen initiative meant to curb rising property taxes, a proposal a broad coalition of interest groups have warned would unleash myriad unintended consequences if it passes.

The Revenue Interim Committee vote is nonbinding, but echoed deep concerns about Constitutional Initiative 121, which has united Democrats and Republicans — as well as groups as disparate as the Montana Chamber of Commerce and the Montana Federation of Public Employees — against it.

Backers of the initiative say the Legislature’s failure to meaningfully address property taxes has forced them to go ask the voters directly to vote for a measure that would set caps on how much taxes can rise on certain residential properties each year.

Initiative sponsor Matthew Monforton called the committee’s planned panel discussion — consisting of five opponents to the initiative — a “farce.”

“Legislators will continue rejecting meaningful property tax relief because they are perfectly fine with Montanans being taxed out of their homes and replaced by wealthy out-of-staters willing to pay huge property tax increases," Monforton wrote in a statement sent to the committee’s legal counsel the night before.

The initiative would affect property taxes in two ways. First, it would limit the amount that assessments of residential property can grow over time, reverting to their 2019 values in 2025 and growing annually by no more than 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. Baseline assessed values would jump to their present-day values for new property or when property changes hands.

The other piece of the proposal limits overall taxes levied on a piece of residential property to 1% of its assessed value. Legislative staff with expertise in the state’s property tax system say there’s uncertainty in how this would play out — including how the Legislature would enact the initiative in 2023.

But they largely agree that either taxes would shift to other property (in some cases other residential properties) or prompt massive cuts to schools, police and fire departments and other local government budgets.

As with other recent hearings addressing the controversial proposal, a parade of lobbyists for some of the state’s largest interest groups condemned the initiative during the public comment part of the hearing. The committee heard opposition voiced by the Montana Farmers Union, the Montana Association of Realtors, the Montana Taxpayers Association and the Montana Budget and Policy Center. Lobbyists representing the state’s counties, municipalities and school districts also spoke in opposition.

Dan Semmens, an attorney who specializes in general obligation bonds issued by local governments, warned that defaults on those bonds would likely loom if those jurisdictions can’t raise enough money to repay bondholders.

Semmens told the panel that the initiative appears inconsistent with a government’s legal responsibility to repay bonds by raising taxes “without limitation as to rate or amount.”

“If you can reconcile that, please, I would like to meet with you,” he said.

Before voting to oppose the measure, Republicans and Democrats on the committee insisted they heard the message loud and clear: Many Montanans want the Legislature to rein in property taxes, or they’ll take matters into their own hands.

“This is an issue that really needs to be discussed in a full legislative session to discuss comprehensive tax reform in our state, and take it piece-by-piece, responsibly and effectively and efficiently, and we need to make sure that we keep all parties whole,” said Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston.

Sen. Brian Hoven, a Great Falls Republican who voted to oppose the measure, urged the interest groups opposing it that they’d need to work hard to either keep it off the ballot or defeat it on Election Day.

“Some people have obviously come to the conclusion that we’re paying more than we want to pay for those services, and that’s why we have this initiative,” Hoven said.

Referring to the narrow majorities that sometimes pass new levies or bonds that ultimately raise local property taxes, he added, “There’s going to be a large number of people that are going to vote for this that are tired of the tyranny of the majority, which is 51% of the voters.”

