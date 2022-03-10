 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Prison water samples 'normal'

  • 0
Montana State Prison is shown in Deer Lodge

In this file photo, the Montana State Prison is shown in Deer Lodge.

 Billings Gazette

Regular operations resumed at the state prison Thursday after test samples of the drinking water returned as "normal," according to corrections officials. 

Inmates in the low-security side of Montana State Prison reported to staff Tuesday a foul odor in the drinking water, prompting the prison to send samples to a state laboratory for testing. Inmates were provided with bottled water while the water was undergoing testing. 

Montana Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright said this week no issues had been found with the tank that provides water to that area of the prison or in the water line.

Bright said Thursday no odors have been detected in the water since Tuesday, and that regular operations resumed after the water samples returned.

Montana State News Bureau
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea’s presidential election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News