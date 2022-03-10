Prison water samples 'normal'

Regular operations resumed at the state prison Thursday after test samples of the drinking water returned as "normal," according to corrections officials.

Inmates in the low-security side of Montana State Prison reported to staff Tuesday a foul odor in the drinking water, prompting the prison to send samples to a state laboratory for testing. Inmates were provided with bottled water while the water was undergoing testing.

Montana Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright said this week no issues had been found with the tank that provides water to that area of the prison or in the water line.

Bright said Thursday no odors have been detected in the water since Tuesday, and that regular operations resumed after the water samples returned.

