A Senate finance committee Thursday brought the contentious deal to send 120 inmates out of state back into play.

The version the Senate Finance and Claims Committee approved Thursday removes CoreCivic, the private prison operator, from the specific language in the bill. Some lawmakers had previously expressed some concern that identifying the company in law could improperly circumvent the bidding process for state contracts.

Lawmakers who supported the transfer have made their case on capacity issues in prisons that have led county jails to pile up inmates awaiting for transfers to prison after their convictions.

Earlier this month, the Senate Finance and Claims Committee killed off the transfer provision, citing gains in criminal diversion programs and pre-release options that meant Montana didn't need to finance prison beds several states away.

Additionally, some lawmakers have contended the Department of Corrections hasn't provided enough information for lawmakers to conclude there is a capacity issue.

"I just want to make sure we’re clear here," Butte Sen. Ryan Lynch, a Democrat, said during Thursday's hearing. "We’re taking CoreCivic’s name out of statute but we’re essentially putting the same dollar amount and the same demand for prison beds that we haven’t been shown we need."

Sen. Jon Esp, R-Big Timber, supported the change.

"Several of us think we need it ... but they could contract with Utah or anybody, any other group if they wanted to. It's just making it a more transparent and open process," Esp said.

The proposal began as an amendment in the state budget, but now lives in House Bill 817, a capital projects bill for Montana State Prison. The Senate Finance and Claims Committee shelved that bill last week and revived it again Thursday morning.

Arm-twisting to get the 120 private prison beds back into play had materialized in an amendment for a different bill, Senate Bill 95, added last week. That bill deals largely in sentencing criteria for theft charges, but saw a new provision in the House Appropriations Committee requiring HB 817 to include the $8 million for the 120 private prison beds, or SB 95 would be void upon passage.

The House Appropriations Committee is the panel that initiated the CoreCivic deal to send Montana prisoners to the company's Arizona facility.

The provision added to HB 817 on Thursday must still be approved by the Senate and, if passed, return to the House before it could advance to the Governor's Office to be signed into law or vetoed.

The Governor's Office has repeatedly stated the Arizona deal was developed by the Legislature and has not endorsed the idea of sending inmates out of state, though it has not outright opposed it either.