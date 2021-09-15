Prison tallies 33 new COVID cases among inmates, staff

The Montana State Prison tallied 33 new COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff, the Montana Department of Corrections confirmed late Tuesday.

Nineteen staff and 14 inmates made up the burst at the men's prison in Powell County as of Tuesday, according to a department spokesperson. The breach comes after a relatively stable summer, with a single-digit increase in cases at the 1,600-bed facility since May. One inmate who contracted the virus in August was hospitalized but recovered.

Outside the facility outside Deer Lodge, the highly contagious Delta variant has once again put hospitals into a tailspin, with a largely unvaccinated population sick with COVID-19 crowding into intensive care units. On Monday Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula posted a photo of emergency room beds set up in the ambulance bay to triage the incoming ill. Billings Clinic reported their ICU at 150% capacity, according to the Billings Gazette.