 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prison tallies 33 new COVID cases among inmates, staff
1 comment
editor's pick topical alert

Prison tallies 33 new COVID cases among inmates, staff

{{featured_button_text}}
Housing at Montana State Prison

A view of an exercise area in low-side housing at the Montana State Prison. 

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The Montana State Prison tallied 33 new COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff, the Montana Department of Corrections confirmed late Tuesday.

Nineteen staff and 14 inmates made up the burst at the men's prison in Powell County as of Tuesday, according to a department spokesperson. The breach comes after a relatively stable summer, with a single-digit increase in cases at the 1,600-bed facility since May. One inmate who contracted the virus in August was hospitalized but recovered.

Outside the facility outside Deer Lodge, the highly contagious Delta variant has once again put hospitals into a tailspin, with a largely unvaccinated population sick with COVID-19 crowding into intensive care units. On Monday Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula posted a photo of emergency room beds set up in the ambulance bay to triage the incoming ill. Billings Clinic reported their ICU at 150% capacity, according to the Billings Gazette.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright said late Tuesday infected inmates are isolated and staff have been told to go home and isolate, regardless of vaccine status.

This story will be updated.

Montana State News Bureau
1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reaching and convincing vaccine skeptics

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News