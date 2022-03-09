 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prison sends water samples with 'strange odor' to state lab

Locked Housing

Items for a shower kit at the high-security locked housing unit at the Montana State Prison.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Foul-smelling drinking water at Montana State Prison this week prompted staff to send samples to a state laboratory, the state corrections department said Wednesday. 

The cause of the smell in the drinking water has not yet been determined, Montana Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright said.

Inmates alerted prison staff Tuesday to a "strange odor" from the water on the low security side of the prison outside Deer Lodge, Bright said in an email. 

Staff immediately investigated the situation and sent water samples to a state lab in Missoula, Bright said. 

"In the interim, MSP staff flushed the tank that provides water to that area of the prison and found no issues with the tank or water line," Bright added. "Staff members in the units report the water does not have an odor (Wednesday)."

Still, inmates in the low security units have been provided with bottled water, a measure the prison will continue until the sample results are returned, she said. 

The prison's infirmary staff reported no unusual indicators of illness among inmates, but an inmate who contacted the Montana State News Bureau on Wednesday said he and other inmates have developed nausea and diarrhea after drinking the water. Inmates are also concerned about showering and brushing their teeth without knowing what's in the water. 

Bright said the test results are expected back in the coming days. 

Montana State News Bureau
