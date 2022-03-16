Prison inmates with mental illness get new guarantees under settlement

Inmates at Montana State Prison who suffer from mental illness have new guarantees under a settlement inked last week between Disability Rights Montana and the Montana Department of Corrections.

Along with a range of services, training for employees and restrictions on solitary confinement, the settlement also requires an independent monitor be appointed by Disability Rights Montana and the corrections department to ensure the terms are carried out at the prison outside Deer Lodge. In order to comply with the services required by the terms of the agreement, the Department of Corrections is also required to request three additional licensed therapists, three additional mental health technicians and two additional activities coordinators to be funded by the 2023 Legislature.

"This settlement represents huge gains for the humane treatment of inmates with severe mental illness," Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, executive director of Disability Rights Montana, said in a press release announcing the settlement on Wednesday. "Inmates with severe mental illness will now be provided appropriate care, treatment and housing not to mention access to mental health experts and most importantly restrict the use of solitary confinement."

Disability Rights Montana was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana and Wisconsin firm Foley and Lardner LLP. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court against the corrections department in 2015 alleged violations of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by providing inadequate mental health services and punishing incarcerated people for behavior caused by their mental illness.

In their press release Wednesday, DRM said conditions have improved at the state prison since the lawsuit was filed, thanks to the state Legislature and officials at the corrections department and the prison. Still, since the lawsuit was filed, 12 people with severe mental illness died by suicide at Montana State Hospital.

The 19-page settlement states that within six months, all cells used to house inmates with severe mental illness shall have clear windows that allow natural light into the cell, beds with a pad and a toilet and sink with potable water. Before the lawsuit, inmates suffering from several mental illness had been housed in "safe cells" on the restrictive housing unit, which, according to DRM, required those inmates to use a hole in the floor as a toilet.

The settlement also requires those isolation cells only be used for emergencies, and when an inmate is placed in the safe cell, they are housed there only as long as a qualified mental health professional determines necessary. The prison's infirmary, according to the settlement, shall be prioritized when decisions are made about inmates experiencing a mental health crisis.

Inmates with severe mental health will also be guaranteed at least four hours per day outside of solitary confinement, unless a mental health professional determines the inmate poses an imminent risk of harm.

The prison, meanwhile, will update their policies, such as developing individual treatment plans for each individual who is determined to have severe mental illness and mandating a minimum of 30 hours of training for all correctional officers who work with those prison populations.

“While I am under no illusions that these reforms will be implemented overnight as a result of the settlement, I believe this represents a huge step forward,” ACLU of Montana Executive Director Caitlin Borgmann said in Wednesday's press release. “We still have a long way to go to reinstate the dignity of incarcerated individuals in Montana, but it can no longer be said that solitary confinement exists for mentally ill individuals at the Montana State Prison.”

