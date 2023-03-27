State lawmakers have given an early endorsement to forming a special committee to examine Montana's prison capacity.

The topic has surged to the forefront of infrastructure debate in the second half of the Legislature after the House OK'd a plan to send 120 state inmates to a private prison facility in Arizona two weeks ago. Officials hope those transfers would open up space in state facilities for some of the 280 people convicted of felonies who still in county jails.

An amendment added to House Bill 5, the Legislature's $1 billion infrastructure spending package, would allocate $100,000 for a Select Committee on Corrections Capacity and System Development.

The committee would be made up of six members, three representatives to be appointed by the Speaker of the House and three members of the Senate appointed by the Senate President. The committee would focus on establishing an overall framework for long-term facility needs and immediate improvements for department of corrections facilities, the amendment reads.

"We need to assess capacity and where we can acquire it and how we should do it and it's going to need more of a concentrated effort than we're going to be able to otherwise give it" during the session, Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, told the House Appropriations Committee on Friday.

The amendment passed 19-4, with three of the committee's seven Democrats joining Republicans in support.

The select committee, if approved along with the rest of House Bill 5, would furnish a report and possible legislation to the 2025 Legislature. Two standing committees, the Legislative Finance Committee and the Law and Justice Interim Committee, would review the report prior to submission to the governor and the 2025 session.

Mercer said Monday the committee does not yet have the blessing of Legislative leadership but emerged from the appropriations committee.

Disrepair at the prison has gotten plenty of attention in recent weeks as the state's budget and infrastructure projects have taken shape. The House on Thursday fast-tracked a separate $180 million bill for repair projects at the state men's facility outside of Deer Lodge to get a head-start on securing designs and contracts before 200 other infrastructure projects get underway.

The state prison has a capacity of about 1,500. The Montana Department of Corrections also contracts for 753 beds at Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby operated by CoreCivic, the private prison company involved in the Arizona proposal, as well as 141 beds at the Dawson County Correctional Facility.

Mercer chairs the public safety budget subcommittee, which toured the CoreCivic-run prison on the Hi-Line on Jan. 21. The committee visited the Montana State Prison two weeks earlier.

At a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte said crowding at the state prison needs to be addressed.

"We have to have a place to put inmates that are safe, both for correctional officer and the inmates," Gianforte told reporters. "We do not have enough capacity at Deer Lodge. … It was a legislative decision to send some prisoners out of state, but we need a place to put them. The long-term solution is to have appropriate facilities here in the state, and that's why we made funding Deer Lodge a priority."

Democrats and advocate groups have urged lawmakers to not embrace the Arizona outlet so quickly.

"Shipping Montanans to Arizona is harmful to them, their families and loved ones, and their communities," Keegan Medrano, director of policy at the ACLU of Montana, said in a statement last week.