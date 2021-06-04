President Biden weighs in on wolves

Montana and Idaho, which have had wolf hunting and trapping seasons dating back to 2009, also passed laws aiming to reduce wolf populations in each state, which combined have an estimated 2,700 wolves.

Montana’s new laws include expanded wolf trapping seasons and allowance of snares to trap wolves.

Another law allows wolf trappers and hunters to be privately reimbursed for their costs of killing a wolf.

The final law directs state officials to reduce wolf populations to “sustainable” numbers, including consideration of baiting, night hunting on private land and unlimited wolf take by an individual in areas with high wolf densities. The law does not define "sustainable" and state officials do not expect to identify a specific population target.

Idaho’s new law signed by Gov. Brad Little makes several changes for hunters and trappers as well as providing funding toward the hiring of private contractors to kill wolves. The law allows hunting and trapping of unlimited wolves on a single license, hunting at night and the use of snowmobiles, ATVs and helicopters.

Proponents of the laws have said wolf populations have grown extensively in many areas and are negatively impacting big game herds and livestock.