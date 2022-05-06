‘Praise the Lord and pass the constitution’: Journalist Charles Johnson recalls historic 1972 convention

Charles S. Johnson was a 23-year-old reporter working for the Associated Press when he was asked to cover the 1972 Constitutional Convention.

“As I think about it now, it was a pretty huge assignment,” he said Thursday to about 70 people during the first of a series of speeches running weekly through May at the Montana Historical Society on the landmark event that became known as “ConCon.” Johnson's speech was titled: "The Montana Constitution: How it Happened."

“I don’t think I fully appreciated the significance,” Johnson, also known as "Chuck," said, but he added he thought at the time it would be interesting to cover.

Fifty years later, Johnson, who spent his career of nearly half a century covering Montana politics, recalled the historic path that the document took.

“It’s nice to see the constitution get a lot of attention on its 50th birthday,” Johnson said.

He said Montana, a territory, had failed attempts in 1866 and 1884 to pass a constitution, which was a requirement for statehood. A draft was completed in 1866. It was taken to St. Louis and mysteriously disappeared. The 1884 draft, backed by Copper King William Clark, was rejected by Congress for political reasons.

The state called another convention in 1889. Clark presided again and 75 delegates adopted the constitution.

“It won’t go down as anything great,” Johnson said in speech now posted online, calling it a weak constitution that “hamstrung the executive and legislative branches, but passed by a big margin of voters.”

The vote was 24,676 to 2,274 that November and Montana became the 41st state.

Johnson said things started to change in Montana in the 1960s and the grip of the Anaconda Co., which he said controlled most of the state, began to ease.

He noted other developments in the ‘60s as well, such as the Women’s Rights Movement, student protests against the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, Montana lowered the voting age to 19, Earth Day starting in 1970 and labor unions remaining strong.

Johnson also noted Montana had big environmental problems as well, such as the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Clark Fork River filled with toxins, poor air quality in Missoula and a study that proposed 21 coal-burning plants in the state.

In 1968, the Legislative Council did a study on the 1889 constitution and came to the conclusion that several sections should be revised or repealed. He said some groups put the proposal of a constitutional convention on the ballot in 1970 and it passed with 65% of the vote.

Johnson said Dale Harris became the executive director of the constitutional convention. He said there were 100 delegate seats and 515 people filed and ran in primaries in 1971. In the field were 247 Democrats, 232 Republicans, 32 Independents and four new reform candidates.

Those selected included 24 lawyers, nine farmers, 17 business people, 14 educators, 11 homemakers, eight miscellaneous, four or five media people, four clergy and two bankers. The oldest member was 73 and the youngest was 24.

“It was a pretty, darn good mix,” Johnson said, later adding that 19 of the delegates were women. He noted that now there are 48 women in the Legislature, making up 32% of both houses.

However, he said it was “embarrassing and sad” no Native Americans were elected, but he added elections were countywide and there were no designated areas for Native Americans to run from.

Leo Graybill Jr., a “brilliant lawyer” of Great Falls, was named president and Dale Harris remained executive director.

“These two did not get along at all,” Johnson said. “They were oil and water.”

He said Graybill was arrogant and brusque in dealing with personnel issues and Harris was a control freak.

“They did not mesh very well, even though they both tried,” Johnson said.

He said one thing they did well was share power in leadership positions among Republicans and Democrats. And while Democrats were in the majority, Johnson said they were wise to take that tack.

Johnson said one of the best things they did was to seat alphabetically.

“They got things done and I thought it was a big factor in them succeeding,” he said, adding he thinks the state Legislature should follow that lead instead of sitting one side next to the other, “like Civil War armies about to go to war.”

He also said you cannot overstate the role of the League of Women Voters that brought in chapters from around the state to talk to delegates.

“They were relentless and tireless,” he said.

There were also a couple of distinguished speakers, such as former congresswoman Jeannette Rankin and aviator Charles Lindbergh.

The delegates came up with an explicit right of privacy, a right to a clean and healthful environment, a right to equality, a right to participate in government, a public right to know and a right to adulthood at 18, with the exception of drinking alcohol, which was moved to 21.

They also strengthened the office of governor and empowered the governor to make line item vetoes and amendatory vetoes, and made the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket.

Supreme Court terms were increased to eight years from six, the number of judges was increased from five to seven, and the governor’s ability to make vacancies was limited.

They switched the legislative days to 60 days annually instead of biennial. That was in place for 1973 and 1974 and then reverted to 90-day biennial sessions.

They also set up an automatic vote every 20 years to call a constitutional convention. In 1990, 82% of voters said no, 59% voted no in 2010 and the next vote is set for 2030.

He said 10 of the 100 delegates remain alive today and will be honored in June in a ceremony in the Capitol.

“It would be nice to see the galleries of the House filled to celebrate what they did,” he said.

Johnson remembered the Rev. George Harper, a Methodist minister who served as a delegate, for coming up with “Praise the Lord and pass the constitution,” which he said became the “bumper sticker slogan” of the convention.

When debates were hot and heavy, he would crack a joke.

He said delegate and former first lady Betty Babcock played a critical role in providing office space for the ratification groups to work out of.

The constitution was approved June 6, 1972 by 2,532 votes and in 12 of the state’s 56 counties.

“It barely made it,” Johnson said, adding that one of the reasons it was passed was that hot-button issues were posted as sidebar votes. He said if they had left the ban on the death penalty on it would have defeated the constitution, and it may have passed on the strength of a measure that allowed the Legislature to legalize gambling.

He said the constitution passed during a progressive era of Montana. Had it been proposed 10 or 25 years later it would not have passed, he said, even less likely today.

And he closed with the preamble to the new constitution, which was written by delegates Mae Nan (Robinson) Ellingson and Bob Campbell:

“We the people of Montana grateful to God for the quiet beauty of our state, the grandeur of our mountains, the vastness of our rolling plains, and desiring to improve the quality of life, equality of opportunity and to secure the blessings of liberty for this and future generations do ordain and establish this constitution.”

To know more:

You can watch Johnson's presentation online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_w5Nw19Y1mA.

The next presentation will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday on "Indian Education and the 1972 Montana Constitution." The programs, part of a four part series sponsored by the Montana Historical Society, "The Montana Constitution at Fifty," run on Thursdays through May.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

