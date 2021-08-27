Powell County conducts three inquests into state prison deaths

A Powell County jury on Thursday found the Montana State Prison was not at fault in the separate deaths of three inmates.

All three inmates died by their own conduct, although only one meant to die by suicide, the jury found. Coroner's inquests are required when a person has died in a custodial setting, like Montana State Prison, but the death was not caused by a diagnosed disease or medical condition. Powell County Attorney Kathryn McEnery presented the evidence to the jury as the county coroner, Heather Gregory, presided over each proceeding.

Shaun Duncan Morrison, 39, died May 23 at Benefis Healthcare System in Great Falls after disemboweling himself. Morrison, who was found to have self-harm impulses, had continuously reopened an abdomen incision previously made by medical staff when he had swallowed a sharp object, McEnery told the Montana State News Bureau on Friday.

"He had a self inflicted wound that was not intended to be suicidal, however, medical personnel determined that his abdominal wound could not be surgically repaired and he was placed on comfort care," McEnery said in phone interview.