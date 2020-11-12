Post story cites sources saying case against Zinke delayed

The tribes, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan, filed a lawsuit in 2018 saying Zinke's denial of their petition was due to "improper political influence," according to Politico.

MGM Resorts International, which is a Las Vegas-based hospitality and casino company that had a location near where the tribes wanted to open their operation, and a senator and representative from Nevada, lobbied Interior against approving the tribe's request, Politico reported.

Justice Department lawyers were investigating if Zinke lied to investigators at the Interior department that reviewed his actions concerning the casino. Rosen told lawyers they needed to strengthen their case to charge Zinke.

The Post's story notes the newspaper "was unable to determine independently the strength of the case against Zinke." It also said that delaying a case can make it harder to prosecute.

There is also a report on the situation from the Office of Inspector General, which is part of Interior, but it cannot be made public until there's clarity about charges being brought against Zinke.