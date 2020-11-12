Post story cites sources saying case against Zinke delayed

In a story citing three anonymous sources, the Washington Post on Thursday reported that a U.S. Deputy Attorney General delayed pursuing potential criminal charges related to the actions of Ryan Zinke, former Montana congressman and Secretary of the Interior.
Zinke was Montana's lone representative in the U.S. House before joining the Trump administration's cabinet. He resigned in 2019.
The New York Times initially reported on Jeffrey A. Rosen, the deputy attorney general, pushing back a case against Zinke as part of a story about frustrations held by prosecutors in the U.S. Justice Department. The Post expanded on the story specific to Zinke.
The tribes, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan, filed a lawsuit in 2018 saying Zinke's denial of their petition was due to "improper political influence," according to Politico.
MGM Resorts International, which is a Las Vegas-based hospitality and casino company that had a location near where the tribes wanted to open their operation, and a senator and representative from Nevada, lobbied Interior against approving the tribe's request, Politico reported.
Justice Department lawyers were investigating if Zinke lied to investigators at the Interior department that reviewed his actions concerning the casino. Rosen told lawyers they needed to strengthen their case to charge Zinke.
The Post's story notes the newspaper "was unable to determine independently the strength of the case against Zinke." It also said that delaying a case can make it harder to prosecute.
There is also a report on the situation from the Office of Inspector General, which is part of Interior, but it cannot be made public until there's clarity about charges being brought against Zinke.
The Post also noted that it can be difficult to show a person said something false on purpose or through error. The paper reported Zinke could not be reached for comment.
“The Department of Interior should not take a position on any activity outside the reservation that is not bound by law or treaty,” the Washington Post quoted Zinke as saying in February 2019.
“I sided with a principle that I didn’t want to take a position on something that was off the reservation. I had multiple legal counselors’ opinions about what was legal. The investigators may not have liked my answers, but they were truthful," the Post story continued to quote Zine as saying.
