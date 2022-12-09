Post-election reports show Zinke with 2-to-1 fundraising edge over Tranel

Republican Ryan Zinke, who just won his bid to represent Montana’s western congressional seat, outraised his Democratic opponent by more than twofold over the course of the campaign cycle, according to reports filed this week with the Federal Election Commission.

Zinke entered the race with vastly superior name recognition and national donor networks, having been twice elected to represent Montana’s at-large House district in 2014 and 2016. The state gained a congressional seat following the 2020 Census. Zinke also served as Secretary of the Interior under former President Donald Trump.

He reported a total of $6.6 million raised over the course of the election cycle, beginning in 2021. Of that, $1.1 million came from PACs and other committees.

The most recent FEC report covers the period from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28. During that period, Zinke’s campaign brought in $540,000 and spent about $690,000. He ended the period with over $200,000 still in the bank, with no reported debt.

Zinke’s opponent, Democrat Monica Tranel finished up the cycle with a total of $3 million raised. PACs and other committees contributed about $89,000 to her campaign.

She spent nearly all of that, reporting just under $10,000 left in the bank at the end of the reporting period. Her campaign still has $45,000 of debt.

In the final reporting period, Tranel raised about $330,000 and spent about $450,000.

The Libertarian candidate in the race, John Lamb, never reported raising enough money to require that he report to the FEC.

Tranel's overall fundraising far exceeded that of the Democrat running in Montana’s other congressional race, in the eastern district. Penny Ronning raised less than $200,000. Zinke likewise brought in more than double the amount of Ronning's GOP opponent, Rep. Matt Rosendale.

The eastern race, however, was never expected to be competitive. Rosendale easily coasted to victory over Ronning and the independent candidate, with 57% of the vote. The western districts was long expected to be more competitive, with Zinke ultimately beating Tranel 50% to 46%.

Super PACs also spent significant sums on the race. Big Sky Voters PAC, which supported Tranel’s race, dumped nearly $700,000 on ads opposing Zinke. Meanwhile, the super PAC More Jobs, Less Government spent $940,000 to support Zinke’s campaign. A pair of other groups spent another $43,000 to benefit the Republican.