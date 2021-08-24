Possible Montana State Prison strike brewing as union, state return to negotiations

“Transportation officers who take inmates around the state are told they cannot stop anywhere to use the bathroom,” Meaders said.

The union’s statement claims some correctional officers work up to 40 hours of overtime in a two-week period, usually 16 hours at a time and and sometimes on days off. Salmonsen, the prison warden, did not comment on the union’s assertions for this article, but described the dimensions of the staffing shortage in January to a legislative budget subcommittee.

“Imagine looking forward to your shift ending and half an hour before you go home you get a phone call saying you have to stay for another eight hours,” he said.

Recruiting and retaining staff, he said, “has been and will always be a challenge for MSP.”

Deer Lodge is a small workforce pool from which to draw, he said during the hearing, which requires recruitment from surrounding communities such as Butte, Anaconda, Missoula and Helena. The starting wage has hurt retention, as well.

“Sadly it is all too common for us to hire a new correctional officer, invest in his or her training only to see them move on to a higher paying job at a county detention facility after they become POST (training) certified,” Salmonsen told the committee.