Positive COVID-19 case in governor's office; Gianforte, staff not close contacts

An employee in the Montana Governor's Office tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but since then no one else in the administration or office has tested positive, according to a late-Friday statement from a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Gianforte.
An email shared with the Montana State News Bureau late Friday sent to legislative leadership by Gianforte's chief of staff, Christine Heggem, said the staff member had experienced mild symptoms Tuesday night and had not been to the office since.
"The staff member has not been in close contact with the governor, other staff members or legislators," Heggem wrote on Thursday to House Speaker Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale; Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell; and Democrats House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, from East Helena.
"The staff member, in consultation with a physician, is quarantining," Heggem wrote.
Two positive cases have been reported among lawmakers so far this session. There were also two other cases among staff or lawmakers made public through an information request.
COVID-19 has shaped policy proposals through the Legislative session that started Jan. 4 and prompted some legislators, mostly Democrats, to work remotely during the 90-day session.
On Friday, Legislative Services Division Executive Director Susan Fox said 23 people took part in a new asymptomatic testing program at the Capitol that day; no results returned positive, Fox said.
The Montana Department of Administration, the agency that previously released testing and positive test result numbers for CareHere, the state employee health care provider in Helena, directed a question on updated testing totals associated with the Legislature to the governor's office. The governor's office directed the question to the Legislative Services Division. The Legislative Services Division said it only had the test numbers for its new asymptomatic testing program.
Gianforte had quarantined in the first week of the Legislature at the start of January due to a potential exposure related to the Capitol building but repeated testing never returned a positive result.
Heggem's email to legislative leaders Thursday said Gianforte had pledged in December to ensure the Capitol would be a safe place to conduct business and that his office would take measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. During his State of the State address, the Republican governor did not spurn the pandemic but instead trumpeted the state's resilience against the lethal virus, promising to maintain urgency on a vaccine plan that gets doses to the vulnerable.