Positive COVID-19 case in governor's office; Gianforte, staff not close contacts

COVID-19 has shaped policy proposals through the Legislative session that started Jan. 4 and prompted some legislators, mostly Democrats, to work remotely during the 90-day session.

On Friday, Legislative Services Division Executive Director Susan Fox said 23 people took part in a new asymptomatic testing program at the Capitol that day; no results returned positive, Fox said.

The Montana Department of Administration, the agency that previously released testing and positive test result numbers for CareHere, the state employee health care provider in Helena, directed a question on updated testing totals associated with the Legislature to the governor's office. The governor's office directed the question to the Legislative Services Division. The Legislative Services Division said it only had the test numbers for its new asymptomatic testing program.

Gianforte had quarantined in the first week of the Legislature at the start of January due to a potential exposure related to the Capitol building but repeated testing never returned a positive result.