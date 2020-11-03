Polls close in governor race

Montanans cast a record number of votes in the election to pick the state's next governor, a race between Republican U.S. Rep Greg Gianforte and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney.
The office is open as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out and running for U.S. Senate. It's Gianforte's second bid for the office in four years; he lost to Bullock by 4 percentage points in 2016.
Recent polling by Montana State University shows a close race, with Gianforte leading but within the margin of error. The Cook Political Report called it the only tossup governor's race in the country.
Cooney has served as Bullock's lieutenant governor since being appointed in 2016 and won re-election with him that year. He's spent a career in state government, first in the state Legislature as a college student and later as a three-term Secretary of State. He also has been the state Senate president and worked in the Department of Labor and Industry and with Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies.
Gianforte is a two-term congressman, first elected in a 2017 special election to fill Montana's U.S. House seat vacated when former Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke was appointed Secretary of the Interior. He won re-election in 2018. Gianforte moved to Montana 25 years ago and started RightNow Technologies, growing it to one of the area's largest employers and eventually selling the company to Oracle for $1.8 billion.
That wealth has found its way into Gianforte's political campaigns. This year he put $7.55 million of his own money into the race. He also spent more than $5.5 million of his own money in the 2016 governor contest.
Gianforte's selling point to voters is that he's a "business guy" who would focus on bringing higher-paying jobs to the state. Cooney's campaigned by saying he'd be a steady and experienced hand to lead Montana through a pandemic and beyond.
The novel coronavirus has dramatically changed the governor's race, both in the way candidates have been able to campaign and reach out to voters and as a dominant issue.
Cooney has said he would continue much of the response of his current administration, from a statewide mask mandate to working with local health departments, businesses and communities to increase compliance with measures to slow the spread of the virus. The lieutenant governor has highlighted the public health response, but has also pointed out the administration he's a part of has left full rainy-day and fire funds to counter the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Gianforte said that he'd want to protect the most vulnerable but favors "personal responsibility" over health mandates. He focuses on the economic recovery when talking about the pandemic, saying it's necessary to raise the state's low average wage and keep more Montanan residents home instead of moving elsewhere to seek better jobs.
The two men have also clashed over health care through the campaign. Cooney said he'd be an advocate for Medicaid expansion and fight against any changes to chip away at the state's program. He's also criticized Gianforte's past statements in support of repealing the Affordable Care Act, saying that without that landmark law both Medicaid expansion and protections for those with pre-existing health conditions would disappear. Cooney said he'd push the state Legislature to codify those protections.
Gianforte has said he supports Medicaid expansion as a safety net for those who need it, but wants to see tighter asset and means verification for those who are approved for the program.
In a debate last month, the two men sharply disagreed over abortion legislation that Bullock vetoed, including a so-called "born alive" bill. Gianforte claimed Cooney was "pro-infanticide," while Cooney called that statement a "bald-faced lied."
After the debate, Gianforte said he is anti-abortion and would support bills that past Democratic governors have vetoed. Cooney said he supports a woman's right to access an abortion.
Since before the start of the 2019 state legislative session, Republicans have said that taking back the governor's office after 16 years of Democratic control is the state GOP's top priority.
