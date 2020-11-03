Polls close in governor race

Cooney has said he would continue much of the response of his current administration, from a statewide mask mandate to working with local health departments, businesses and communities to increase compliance with measures to slow the spread of the virus. The lieutenant governor has highlighted the public health response, but has also pointed out the administration he's a part of has left full rainy-day and fire funds to counter the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Gianforte said that he'd want to protect the most vulnerable but favors "personal responsibility" over health mandates. He focuses on the economic recovery when talking about the pandemic, saying it's necessary to raise the state's low average wage and keep more Montanan residents home instead of moving elsewhere to seek better jobs.