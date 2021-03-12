Political cop folds complaint against group that backed pot legalization

The state's top political cop earlier this month closed a complaint against the Washington-based group that bankrolled Montana's marijuana legalization effort last year, determining the group will not have to disclose its donors.

Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan on March 3 reversed his decision made against the North Fund in December, in which he found the group had violated the state's campaign practices by filing under such a designation that it wouldn't have to disclose its donors. The North Fund spent roughly $5 million in support of cannabis legalization in 2020, while opponents to legalization argued they had been outgunned by a dark money group. The primary opponent against legalization, Billings businessman Steve Zabawa, filed the complaint against the North Fund on the designation subject.

"The Commissioner and the COPP have spent significant amounts of time and resources resolving this issue, and we understand not everyone will agree with the final determination," Mangan wrote in the March 3 decision.