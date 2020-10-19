Political cop: Cooney accepted excess campaign donation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A footnote to the findings said that the website included design work to create the contents, and “it is inconceivable" that the cost would have been less than $35. However, the findings do not include an estimated cost.

The ruling came in complaints filed by Spenser Merwin, the executive director of the Montana Republican Party, and by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, or FACT.

The Lewis and Clark County attorney declined to prosecute the case, Mangan said Monday, and his office will negotiate a settlement with Cooney's campaign that likely will include refunding to the DGA the cost of creating the website.

Separately, Mangan dismissed a campaign practices complaint in which Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Sandi Luckey alleged Gianforte coordinated campaign activities with Montana First Action in an effort to circumvent campaign donation limits.

Invitations issued for Gianforte fundraisers in July and August said if donors had given the maximum to Gianforte's campaign they could donate to the political action committee Montana First Action, which “directly benefits Greg's Governor campaign," the complaint said.