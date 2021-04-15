Plan to spend $2B in federal COVID money moves forward in Senate

Osmundson responded by again noting that rejecting the money, as McGillvray suggested, wouldn’t go toward paying down the federal debut but would simply send that money to another state.

“I didn’t run, last I checked, for the U.S. Senate. I ran for the Montana Senate, and when the money came here they didn’t ask me necessarily whether I thought it was a good idea or a bad idea to have the U.S. government send us money,” Osmundson said. "I just know it's my job to make sure this (money) gets in the ground in the form of broadband, water, sewer, and it does the things it's meant to do."