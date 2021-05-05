Plaintiffs expand legal challenge to judicial appointments legislation

Asked in an April committee meeting for the purpose of SB 402, Smith said the new arrangement would give conservatives more representation in the courts by way of Gianforte's appointment.

The same plaintiffs challenging SB 140 filed an amended petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to add SB 402, the backup bill. The governor hasn't signed the bill yet, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Plaintiffs' attorneys Cliff Edwards and Jim Goetz contend the court should allow the broader challenge because the two bills deal directly with the Judicial Nomination Commission.

In a statement provided to the Montana State News Bureau, Edwards and Goetz said the bills' sponsors have "apparently concluded that they will lose on the challenge to the elimination of the Judicial Nomination Commission and have resorted at the last minute to a fallback plan to pack the commission."

"This is yet another unconstitutional effort to politicize the courts, and it must be checked," the attorneys wrote.