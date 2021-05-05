Plaintiffs expand legal challenge to judicial appointments legislation

Plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of a bill Gov. Greg Gianforte signed in March expanded their litigation efforts Wednesday to include a fail-safe bill Republican lawmakers passed in case the original bill was struck down.
The sprawling saga between Republican lawmakers and the judiciary, which now involves three legal actions, largely began with Senate Bill 140. The legislation eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission that presented a list of candidates to the governor for appointment. With its passage, Gianforte, a Republican, can now make his own selections to fill judicial vacancies. It's a move GOP lawmakers say will allow them to bring more conservative judges to the bench.
Former Republican and Democratic state officials challenged SB 140 the day after Gianforte signed it into law. As that case got underway, Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith, R-Billings, introduced Senate Bill 402, which would reinstate a new nomination commission in the event the Supreme Court struck down SB 140. The new commission, however, would boost the number of laypeople appointed to it by the governor to a supermajority, able to select candidates with or without the judicial members' input.
Asked in an April committee meeting for the purpose of SB 402, Smith said the new arrangement would give conservatives more representation in the courts by way of Gianforte's appointment.
The same plaintiffs challenging SB 140 filed an amended petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to add SB 402, the backup bill. The governor hasn't signed the bill yet, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
Plaintiffs' attorneys Cliff Edwards and Jim Goetz contend the court should allow the broader challenge because the two bills deal directly with the Judicial Nomination Commission.
In a statement provided to the Montana State News Bureau, Edwards and Goetz said the bills' sponsors have "apparently concluded that they will lose on the challenge to the elimination of the Judicial Nomination Commission and have resorted at the last minute to a fallback plan to pack the commission."
"This is yet another unconstitutional effort to politicize the courts, and it must be checked," the attorneys wrote.
Additionally, the plaintiffs claim SB 402 lawmakers conducted some dubious procedural maneuvers to push it through both chambers, adding a $5 increase to a certain legal fee in order for it to survive past the legislative deadline for bills without appropriations. Tacking on the $5 increase to a bill which also altered the policy of the Judicial Nominating Commission violated the constitution's one-subject rule, attorneys argue.
After SB 402 passed through the Senate, lawmakers amended the bill further to prevent judges from presiding over a legal challenge on a law they opposed or supported. This in reference to internal polling on judges that has created a ruckus between the legislative and judicial branches over the last month. This amendment, attorneys argued, violate the state Constitution by claiming authority over the judiciary for the Legislature. The amendment also violates judges' First Amendment rights, they argued.
A spokesperson for the state Attorney General's Office, which is representing Gianforte and the Legislature in the case, had not yet seen the new filing and declined to comment when reached late Wednesday.
Since learning of the judges poll on SB 140, the results of which were deleted by the Supreme Court administrator, legislative Republicans formed a committee to investigate the judiciary into the interim since the legislative session ended last week.
The committee had planned its Wednesday meeting for finalizing its preliminary report and to lay out its schedule into the interim following the Legislature's adjournment last week. Neither happened, though. Republicans, who have alleged misuse of state resources, violations of public records laws and judicial impartiality, delayed finalizing the Democrats' minority report seeking further evidence of the claim that GOP lawmakers have schemed to undermine the judiciary for political purposes and coordinated with the executive branch to "hack" into the judiciary's records.
Committee Democrats, meanwhile, advanced those attacks Wednesday, citing a mailer that went out over the weekend. Paid for by the state Republican Party, the mailer displays the same arguments the committee's Republicans have carried since they formed the panel last month. Republicans on the committee denied any part in the mailer's distribution. The state GOP office did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment on the mailers.
Polson Republican Sen. Greg Hertz, who chairs the committee, questioned why Democrats weren't concerned about potential violation of state public records retention laws, lobbying rules and rules of judicial conduct.
Hertz told the committee he did not yet have schedule planned out for future meetings and that he was unclear on what resources the committee would need going into the future. Last week the Legislature allocated a quarter-million dollars to the committee and approved funding for a special counsel expected to be deployed for the committee's business.
Helena Democrat Kim Abbott, the House minority leader and declared the minority vice chair of the committee Wednesday, thanked Republicans for their "encouragement" on the minority report and voted for the delay, giving the Democrats more time to bolster their allegations against Republicans.
One Supreme Court Justice challenging the committee's subpoena for his communications records has recused himself from a separate case in which the Supreme Court administrator is challenging her own subpoena before the Supreme Court. Justice Jim Rice, who brought his subpoena to Lewis and Clark County District Court for arguments, recused himself from hearing court administrator Beth McLaughlin's case in the state Supreme Court.
Judge Donald Harris, of Yellowstone County District Court, will stand in for Rice in McLaughlin's case, according to the order filed Wednesday.