Pivotal results in tight GOP House race could come Thursday or Friday

LIBBY — A quarter-inch error by the printer supplying ballots in Lincoln County is keeping in limbo a tight GOP primary for Montana’s new western congressional district, the top elections official there said Wednesday.

With an incredibly narrow 1,064-vote lead for Republican Ryan Zinke, the former Interior secretary thought to be the favored candidate in a five-way GOP primary for Montana's western U.S. House seat, campaigns are anxiously awaiting the results.

It's the only county in the race not yet reporting results. With at least 4,084 absentee ballots returned there and 14,802 registered voters, the race hinges on those results. Those numbers come from the Secretary of State's Office.

Zinke held 41% of the vote in the western district early Wednesday morning, with 32,752 ballots cast for him. Former state Sen. Al Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon from Kalispell, had 40%, or 31,688 votes.

Lincoln County Election Administrator Paula Buff said Wednesday she expects the resulting hand-count of thousands of ballots to take at least until Thursday and possibly longer. Because the ballots aren’t the right size, the tabulators the county uses are unable to process them. Buff said the problem didn’t come to light until shortly before the Memorial Day weekend.

The issue only affected absentee ballots. But after reaching out to county and state officials, Buff said the Secretary of State’s office advised her against attempting to run in-person ballots from Tuesday through the tabulators while hand-counting the rest.

“They told us at the end of the day it’s your call, you guys can do whatever you want but the reality is you should probably stick with one option or the other,” Buff said.

She said the county considered but ultimately rejected several possible last-minute fixes — including taping pieces of paper to the ballots to make them the right size, and duplicating them on the correct paper stock by using machines that generate ballots for voters with disabilities.

“We decided after weighing all the options that a hand-count would be our best possible option,” Buff said.

So by Wednesday afternoon, six groups of three election judges huddled over tables in the basement of the Lincoln County Annex Building, slowly working through more than 4,300 absentee ballots cast in the county. A gaggle of reporters and observers for the campaign of Republican congressional candidate Ryan Zinke looked on from a roped-off area in the corner.

Each group includes one person calling out each vote in each race, with the other two volunteers marking down the results. After every five ballots, the two counters compare notes. If they’re off, they go back and count the last five ballots again.

As of early afternoon on Wednesday, absentee ballots for four of the county’s 14 precincts had been counted. Buff estimated they could wrap up absentee ballots by the end of the day Wednesday, but had yet to begin processing any ballots cast on Election Day.

There were about 6,300 voters eligible to vote at the polls Tuesday, Buff said, but expected only a fraction of those were cast.

Following a marathon Election Day counting process that wrapped up shortly before midnight, Buff said volunteer election judges are in for another long day and some will need to finally return home after staying in hotels or with local friends. Lincoln County sprawls along Montana’s northwestern border, with the second-largest town, Eureka, a 90-minute drive from the county seat of Libby.

“I don’t anticipate those who showed up first thing in the morning are going to want to stay until midnight, and frankly I wouldn’t want them to anyway,” Buff said. “This is a very tedious, monotonous process, it takes a lot of concentration and focus, and I would rather take it slow and steady and be accurate 100% of the time rather than trying to push it and stretch it out until 6 in the morning and end up with shoddy results.”

Because the machine could not be used for all ballots, Montana law requires that all ballots be counted by hand, according to the Montana Secretary of State's office.

"The law requires the county to tabulate all ballots by machine or to tabulate all ballots by manual count," spokesperson Richie Melbie said in an email. "Because the county performed a manual count, all ballots must be counted manually. Again, some ballots could not be counted by a machine, thus all ballots will be uniformly hand counted."

The other candidates in the race trailed significantly, with Kalispell church leader Mary Todd at 10%; Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula, at 6%; and Mitch Heuer, a home builder from Whitefish; at 2%.

On the Democratic side, Missoula lawyer Monica Tranel defeated Bozeman nonprofit executive Cora Neumann and former Missoula state lawmaker Tom Winter. Tranel got 65% of the votes reported so far to 27% for Neumann and 8% for Winter. Both of Tranel's opponents conceded the race Tuesday night and threw their support behind her.

This story will be updated.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

