'Personhood' bill aiming to ban abortion dies in Montana Senate

A bill that would have banned abortions in Montana was voted down in the Senate on Wednesday when it failed to get the two-thirds majority support from the full Legislature necessary to advance.
House Bill 337 was from Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade. It would have had voters decide on changing the state Constitution to define a person as starting at the moment of conception and say that "no cause of action may arise as a consequence of harm caused to an unborn baby by an unintentional act of its mother."
The bill got a 66-33 party-line vote in the House. It needed 100 total votes to advance, and got 29 on a final vote in the Senate on Wednesday, falling five short. Two of the chamber's 31 Republicans voted against the bill, though even if all supported it, that wouldn't have been enough to advance it to voters in the next election.
On Tuesday when the bill was debated in the House, the Associated Press reported Sen. Tom McGilvray, a Billings Republican who supported the bill, said the legislation would expand protections.
"This is about civility, this is about decency and this is about humanity," the Associated Press reported McGilvray saying. "And I would just urge us to go with our gut, go with our instinct. We know that that baby is a person. Let's give the people of Montana a chance to weigh in on this."
Opponents to the bill argued that abortion is a legal procedure and that Hinkle's bill would limit access to emergency contraception and in-vitro fertilization.
Sen. Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat, said Tuesday that the legislation was harmful and wouldn't stop women from accessing abortions.
Three other bills to limit access to abortions have also cleared the Legislature. That includes a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; that legislation has been endorsed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. The other two would require informed consent before a medical abortion and require the opportunity to view an ultrasound before an abortion.
A fourth bill, the so-called Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act that would also go to voters in 2020, has also advanced and is awaiting action in the House to concur or reject Senate amendments. However, legislation accomplish the same thing directly without voter input has also cleared the Senate and is awaiting a vote in a House committee. That legislation, Senate Bill 315, is also backed by Gianforte.