'Personhood' bill aiming to ban abortion dies in Montana Senate

A bill that would have banned abortions in Montana was voted down in the Senate on Wednesday when it failed to get the two-thirds majority support from the full Legislature necessary to advance.

House Bill 337 was from Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade. It would have had voters decide on changing the state Constitution to define a person as starting at the moment of conception and say that "no cause of action may arise as a consequence of harm caused to an unborn baby by an unintentional act of its mother."

The bill got a 66-33 party-line vote in the House. It needed 100 total votes to advance, and got 29 on a final vote in the Senate on Wednesday, falling five short. Two of the chamber's 31 Republicans voted against the bill, though even if all supported it, that wouldn't have been enough to advance it to voters in the next election.