'Personhood' amendment gets support in Montana House

Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, said that the bill would raise constitutional concerns and ban abortions before women know they're pregnant. He also said the bill has no limitations on who could assert rights for a fetus, meaning that an estranged spouse, abuser or someone else could have say over a woman's decisions.

"At the end of the day, this, like a lot of the other bills before it, violates our constitutional rights," Farris-Olsen said.

Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter, D-Billings, said that the bill would put the Legislature between women and their doctors, and that previous attempts to pass a personhood bill have failed and that voters have not approved measures in the past.

Rep. Kathy Kelker, also a Democrat from Billings, said the bill would ban in vitro fertilization treatments.

In support of the bill, Rep. Sharon Greef, R-Florence, compared abortions to the Holocaust and said the bill would be a step to preventing them.

"In America, we have a Holocaust happening in every state because we are denying that personhood begins at conception," Greef said.