Person in Montana being tested for novel coronavirus

Matt Kelley, the health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said Monday the risk to people in the county and state is very low, but that he wanted to make information public to avoid the spread of rumors or confusion.

“We wanted to share with people who were expressing concern the information we have and we wanted to do that in a consistent way and in a widespread way,” Kelley said.

Kelley said five people in Gallatin County who have recently traveled to China are working with the state and local health departments to be monitored.

The person who is being tested went to the Bozeman hospital after becoming ill. The hospital is taking special precautions to protect employees and others, Kelley said.

"This is the first person that we’ve been monitoring that has shown the symptoms," Kelley said.

The risk to anyone in the county remains very low.

"The exposure of this person is really small and we don't even know what is making this person ill," Kelley said. "The things we would tell people in Gallatin County today are really the same things we would have told them last week — take care of yourselves and take the same precautions that you take for influenza."