Period to file for office closes in Montana, with numerous races going unopposed

The period for candidates to get their name on the ballot closed Monday evening, setting the scene for this year’s midterm elections.

For the first time in nearly three decades, Montanans will be picking representatives for two spots in the U.S. House. That came after the 2020 U.S. census determined the state had grown enough in population to regain the seat lost in the 1990s. The newly drawn western district will feature busy primaries with nine candidates: five Republicans and three Democrats, as well as a Libertarian.

The GOP primary includes Ryan Zinke, who was previously elected to Congress and also was appointed to be secretary of the interior in the Trump administration. The other Republicans running include former state Sen. Al Olszewski and Kalispell resident Mary Todd, as well as Matt Jette of Missoula and Mitch Heuer of Whitefish.

On the Democratic side, Missoula lawyer Monica Tranel, Bozeman nonprofit executive Cora Neumann and former state Rep. Tom Winter are running. The race also includes Libertarian John Lamb of Bozeman.

Eleven candidates are running in the Eastern district, including incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale. He'll be challenged in the primary by Billings residents James Boyette and Kyle Austin, as well as Charles Walkingchild of Helena.

Democrats running include Mark Sweeney of Phillipsburg, and Penny Ronning and Skylar Williams, both of Billings. The race also includes Libertarians Samuel Thomas, Roger Roots and Sam Rankin, as well as Independent Gary Buchanan.

Two seats on the state Public Service Commission are open. The districts were recently redrawn by a panel of federal judges after a lawsuit pointed out they were wildly unequal in population. Democrats did not field a candidate for District 1, which features a three-way primary between incumbent Republican Randy Pinocci, K. Webb Galbreath of Browning, and Arlo Christianson of Great Falls.

In the PSC's District 5, there is a contested primary between Republicans Ann Bukacek of Kalispell, Dean Crabb of Marion, Derek Skees of Kalispell and Joe Dooling of Helena. For Democrats, the primary is between Kev Hamm of Helena and John Repke of Whitefish.

Incumbent Jim Rice and Bill D’Alton of Billings are both running in the nonpartisan race for state Supreme Court Justice No. 1. In the No. 2 seat incumbent Ingrid Gustafson of Billings is running to keep her seat against Helena Judge Michael McMahon and James Brown, the chair of the PSC.

In the Legislature, all 100 seats are up for re-election in the state House. Republicans have gained on their majority in that chamber over the last several cycles, and at least 19 GOP candidates are already guaranteed victory as they are running unopposed. There are five Republicans running unopposed for state Senate seats, of which there are 25 up for election this year. That's in addition to about 10 seats in the Legislature where only Republicans have filed and will feature primaries. That information is according to the Secretary of State's website as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Two Democrats in the House are running unopposed.

In a late-January speech at an event kicking off the filing season for Republican legislative candidates, state Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, of Culbertson, said the Montana Republican Leadership Legislative Campaign Committee was working to field a candidate for every district in the state Legislature up for election this cycle. Knudsen is one of the Republicans running unopposed this year.

Knudsen focused on tying Montana Democrats to the national party, saying "No Montana Democrat should get a pass for standing in lockstep support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi."

“That's exactly why we're working so hard to run Republican candidates in every race across the state. And take a look, I think we're meeting our goal,” Knudsen said, gesturing to Republicans filling the steps inside the state Capitol behind her. “We are going to come back with an even stronger legislative majority in November.”

While fielding candidates proved less of a challenge for the GOP, the party will have several contested primaries. As Republicans have added to their majorities in the state Legislature, the party has also shifted to see more conservative candidates come out of past primaries.

In Eastern Montana, well-known Republican legislators Geraldine Custer and Barry Usher are facing off for Senate District 20, for the seat held by another longtime lawmaker, outgoing Republican state Sen. Duane Ankney. The district runs from north of Billings and Laurel to Miles City and includes Roundup and Colstrip, as well as Forsyth.

Already the race looks to be a battle over which strain of Montana Republican will best represent the district. Custer has branded herself a pragmatist who has aligned with a group of other Republicans to pass things like Medicaid expansion, while Usher has generally voted with a wing of the party farther to the right.

“We’re all Montanans. We need to look out for Montanans and quit worrying about who someone voted for and that kind of thing,” Custer, of Forsyth, said Monday. “The conspiracy theories need to stop … I think the Republican Party has been taken over by the John Birchers or something similar. … I just feel like for anyone that’s in the middle of the road that they don’t control, there’s a lot of hostility out there for us.”

Usher, who lives in Yellowstone County, said he thinks he’s a better fit for the rural district.

“This race comes down to looking at our voting records,” Usher said. “It comes down to we both have voting records and who votes more with your values? I voted with the voters of (this) Eastern Montana rural district better.”

After seeing that a Democratic candidate hadn’t filed for the seat, Jenna Martin joined the race for House District 52 on Billings’ South Side over the weekend. Republican incumbent Sherry Essmann, who was appointed to the seat last June, is running, and she’ll be challenged by Rodney Garcia, who was in the House in the 2019 session and lost a state Senate primary in 2020. Garcia drew scrutiny after he said during a state GOP event in 2020 he believes the U.S. Constitution calls for the shooting or jailing of those who identify as socialists.

Martin said in an interview Monday she wasn’t considering a run until she looked through candidate filings and saw no Democrat had filed in several districts in the Billings area.

“There was just no one and there was no one in the district next to mine and there was no one in the district next to that,” Martin said.

At first Martin was uncomfortable and nervous, but then she woke the next morning to a flood of calls and messages on social media offering assistance and support for her campaign.

“Everything I could have needed I got over the weekend from completely random people on Twitter,” Martin said. “I was on the phone for hours this weekend just talking to people that I have never met in real life.”

Martin said she has closely followed the state Legislature because of how it intersected with mental health and housing, as well as child care — issues she is passionate about. She remembers hearing a state representative say on the House floor during the 2021 session about child care that he hoped a study would "consider these issues and find ways of making it maybe more expensive” as a way of encouraging parents to stay at home with children.

That lawmaker, state Rep. Neil Duram of Eureka, is one of the Republicans running unopposed this year.

“When it came time, there was no names on that filing and I felt my stomach just sank and I was like ‘OK, this is what we do now,’” Martin said.

Sheila Hogan, the executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said in an interview Monday that the party fielded strong candidates, and said of the races being challenged, two-thirds of the Democrats running have either won in that district or a similar one.

“They’re experienced campaigners,” Hogan said “ … These folks are proven campaigners. The rest is just noise. We didn’t look for just a warm body. We wanted people with experience, not only as campaigners but as lawmakers and we are meeting our goals.”

Tim Warburton is a Democrat running in Billings’ House District 46. He filed for the race Sunday. A veteran of a city council campaign, he hadn’t planned to run for the state House this year.

“As I watched and saw there were so many races, so many districts that had candidates that were unopposed, I’m really one that’s against that. I really feel like voters should have a choice, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican.”

— Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.

