Perennial seatbelt violation bill introduced

"I get tired of picking up these kids, people, adults," he said.

Not wearing a seatbelt is still illegal in Montana, but, as a second offense, law enforcement can't use that violation as the probable cause to pull someone over. The Montana Hospital Association and Association of Montana Troopers were among the organizations that supported the proposal.

The proposal to make the seatbelt violation a primary offense has been defeated year after year at the Montana Legislature. The ACLU of Montana opposed the bill, arguing it would disproportionately affect people of color and poor people. But more prominent in sidelining the proposal has been the argument that such a law would infringe on peoples' rights.

Mark French, the stalwart opponent of the seatbelt bill, said the law would punish people for choices that don't create victims. He pushed back on the idea that laws should be created to protect people from themselves.

"Generally, government isn't here to keep us safe or we wouldn't be able to snow ski or horseback ride," French said.