Pelosi out to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

"I don't want to end up in the Supreme Court and I don't want to end up in Congress either - even though we have the advantage if we go back to Congress," Trump said. "Does everyone understand that?"

The House is already controlled by Democrats, and not expected to switch this fall, but Republicans actually control of the majority of 50 state delegations to the House. That's what Pelosi is out to flip.

Pelosi said she had been working "sub-rosa" on her plan for some time but decided to go public once Trump did, too.

"It's sad we have to have to plan this way," she wrote in a letter to colleagues the day after his rally remarks, "but it's what we must do to ensure the election is not stolen."