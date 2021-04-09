Payment plans for coal mining back taxes signed into law

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed into law a measure to allow Big Horn County to negotiate a payment plan with a troubled coal company that owes millions in delinquent taxes to the county.
Senate Bill 154 received overwhelming, bipartisan support in the House and Senate before reaching the governor's desk, and had the backing of county officials as well as the coal company, Navajo Transitional Energy Co.
NTEC bought the debt-saddled Spring Creek Mine, located in Big Horn County, from its bankrupt parent company last year.
The measure was sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby.
Small said his bill would offer relief to his home county, which has seen its tax revenue plummet in recent years as the coal industry has collapsed locally and across the county.
Environmental groups and some Democrats had warned allowing the county to strike a deal with the coal company could result in the local government ultimately receiving less money than it is owed.
The new law allows the collection agreement to apply to back taxes owed on gross coal proceeds, interest and penalties. It requires the county to get the state’s permission, consult with the governor’s budget office and hold a public hearing before signing a deal. The legislation also allows the county to issue bonds backed by the promise of money under the payment plan.